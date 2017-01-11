Celebrity Bodyguards Tell Their Most Scandalous Stories

Tupac Shakur

Tupac missed a career as a porn star: When Playboy produced an X-rated shoot of the video for "How Do U Want It," Tupac had dozens of women flown in specifically for the shoot, including porn stars Nina Hartley, Angel Kelly, and Heather Hunter. The video is a combination of frilly Wild West clothing, strip-club cages, and, since this was the '90s, the requisite mechanical bull.

According to former Tupac bodyguard Frank Alexander, the R-rated video is an angelic romp compared to his boss' offscreen XXX-rated antics. In his book Got Your Back, Alexander describes Tupac's routine: shoot a couple of scenes, have sex with a dancer in his trailer, eat something off the craft services tables, and begin again. At one point he'd had so much sex he passed out and Alexander couldn't wake him up. Why did women love Tupac so much? According to the bodyguard, part of it was the rapper's chiseled looks, part of it was his verbal dexterity, and a lot of it was that he was hung like a Trojan horse.