'The Bachelorette' Week 2 Recap: Chad Is Bad! Chad Is the Best! Let's Go Chad!

Let's do something different, and talk about Chad

There is so very much to break down here. Let's start out by establishing that Chad is: 1) not dumb, and possibly in fact quite smart; 2) has way more of a game plan than I gave him credit for earlier in this episode while watching; and 3) is succeeding, at least largely, with that game plan so far.



There have been plenty of dudes before, on this show and in the real world that I've been told exists outside this show, that go with the "Hey, I'm just being honest" maneuver -- a dastardly panacea. When executed well, it allows you to do whatever you want and have it be OK, because at least you're the "real guy" of the bunch. Some of this is laid out sociopathically, as well as strategically. All these other guys are saying how much they love JoJo, but they don't know her, so how can that be true? Meanwhile, Chad doesn't say that, because he's HONEST. Which in turn means that the other guys are liars.



Now, of course, this whole thing is a game, and if you want to be around for next week so you can maybe ACTUALLY fall in fake-love, you have to play it, and advance. It's actually a lot like real life: it's possible that nobody would ever fall in love if they didn't say some nice things that were a bit of a stretch early in their dating of someone. Just like here, you've gotta lock down that next date. But Chad manages to frame the other guys' totally innocuous, sometimes stretched flirtations as an inherent evil, and that's his genius -- doing that while framing the idea of "honest" being some ultimate good, even if horrendously shitty things are being said amidst all that honesty. It's a classic bad-guy move, but he's pulling that string farther than anyone has ever pulled it before, and I presume it's going to break at some point. Hopefully not too soon.



JoJo might be somewhat on to him, and ultimately, her reaching the Bachelorette Ideal of being totally in control -- and not letting the dudes, either collectively or individually, steamroll her -- rests primarily in her handling of Chad. And right when you think she might have figured out his ruse, he plays another cunning hand (or "cunning" on the sliding Chad scale), when he tells JoJo that he has a puppy, because he inherited it from his mom. Who died. Six months ago. But he can't dwell on it! And hey, he got her dog!!! It's an amazing glimpse into either his true soul -- doesn't give a shit about anyone but Chad, even Chad's recently dead mom -- or his wonderfully devious mind, which parlays a horrible personal loss like that to create a smoke screen right when everyone's clearly on to him.



A few more wonderful things happen:



1. Chad makes out with JoJo, then admits he has feelings for her... which could blow up his whole play of floating above everyone else by accusing them of being liars for saying they have feelings for her. But it won't, since he'll just present it as him finding it more organically than everyone else. Chad!!



2. Two attempts are made to take Chad down: first, by a large group that goes nowhere (Chad on that: "It's like if the Care Bears surrounded you and told you they were going to kick your ass"), then followed by Alex The Tiny Marine, who is going to be the one to finally deflate Chad, if anyone is. Alex comes good and direct, calling Chad out on specific creepy moves he's pulling, which actually manages to warrant a response, which is exactly what Alex wants. That response is, of course: "Fuck you, for real. I'm serious. Keep that up, you're gonna lose your damn teeth." I believe him.



3. Because he missed a protein shake (his words), Chad eats 14 full turkeys worth of cold cuts off little sticks, throughout the entire cocktail party. He is the first person who has eaten food on this show, ever.