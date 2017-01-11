Who Will Be the Next Chad? We Rank the Remaining 'Bachelorette' Dudes.

Robby

The biggest Chad-alikes about Robby are his beard (although it's definitely manicured to not drop one millimeter below the neckline, something Chad would never do) and his bulk: he has the second biggest chest on the show at this point. And while I will not absolve Robby of his potential to turn out to be a total charlatan playboy scumbag who likes to just do a little breaststroke and then quickly hop out of the pool, he also told JoJo that he loved her earlier in the season than maybe anyone ever on this show, which would make him, in many ways, the Anti-Chad.

POSSIBLY CHAD

Luke

I still can't figure this Luke guy out. Can he really be the only dude ever with perfect side-abs to also be a heartfelt nice guy? See, I can't believe that. Can he really keep saying all the right sweet things that mean absolutely nothing but are delivered with the appropriate amount of drawl to drive swooning reactions from JoJo? I can't buy that either. Like I said after the first episode, Luke will be a top-five guy on this show, and now that we've seen what the competition's got, he should wind up in the top three. But as the guys fall away and there's less to hide behind, I have to believe he's going to slip into his true self, even though I don't know what that true self is just yet -- likely a guy who's boned 1200 girls, and knows he's just a Fantasy Bang Suite Card away from one more.