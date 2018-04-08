Black Panther Tried His Best on SNL's Hilarious 'Black Jeopardy' Sketch

T'Challa is the king of Wakanda, an arbiter of world disputes, and the superpowered crime-fighter known as "Black Panther." He possess a knowledge and wisdom beyond the average human being's. In the suit, his mind is sharper than even his Avengers cohorts. But... he kind of sucks at Jeopardy!. Specifically, Saturday Night Live's Black Jeopardy!.
On this Saturday's SNL, host Chadwick Boseman appeared in character on the recurring game-show sketch, and fell victim to Wakanda's isolationism. The divide between T'Challa's people and the rest of the world's black population was a hot topic built into the movie, a political grey zone argument that made Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger all the more effective. On Black Jeopardy!, being out of touch with How the World Works left Black Panther without the answers.
Clue: "The policeman says there's been some robberies in your neighborhood and asks if you have 'any information.'"
T'Challa's answer: "What is... not only do I tell this man what I know, but I also assist him in tracking down the offender. After all, our ministers of law enforcement are only here to protect us."
Cue Kenan Thompson's perfect WTF face.
T'Challa eventually learns the hook of this pointed trivia game, and the moment of awakening is just about perfect, as far as SNL sketches are concerned. Even if he doesn't "win," he does -- Black Panther is now the third-biggest movie of all time.
