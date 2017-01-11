Chance the Rapper's 'SNL' Christmas Rap Is Incredible

President Obama will hand Donald Trump the keys to Olympus on January 20th. To prep viewers for Barack's last holiday season as commander-in-chief, Saturday Night Live enlisted Kenan Thompson and musical guest Chance the Rapper to turn Run-DMC's "Christmas in Hollis" into "Jingle Barack," a song that warns Americans what they might gain and lose in the coming years.
"Hey, kids, enjoy the presents while you can, because next year you might get a bomb from Iran," the duo raps. "Been drinking eggnog like I don't care, I'ma hurt myself before we lose Obamacare. Say goodbye to Barack, say, 'Goodbye December,' before a new holiday called 'Regular Winter.'"
Roll the clip above to see the rest of last night's spoof, which includes host Casey Affleck posing as Democrat Jesus, Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels making a cameo as Chance's dad, and Leslie Jones paying special homage to Vice President Joe Biden. In other words, it's all one big mic drop.
