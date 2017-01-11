Entertainment

Chance the Rapper's 'SNL' Christmas Rap Is Incredible

Saturday Night Live/YouTube

President Obama will hand Donald Trump the keys to Olympus on January 20th. To prep viewers for Barack's last holiday season as commander-in-chief, Saturday Night Live enlisted Kenan Thompson and musical guest Chance the Rapper to turn Run-DMC's "Christmas in Hollis" into "Jingle Barack," a song that warns Americans what they might gain and lose in the coming years.

"Hey, kids, enjoy the presents while you can, because next year you might get a bomb from Iran," the duo raps. "Been drinking eggnog like I don't care, I'ma hurt myself before we lose Obamacare. Say goodbye to Barack, say, 'Goodbye December,' before a new holiday called 'Regular Winter.'"

Roll the clip above to see the rest of last night's spoof, which includes host Casey Affleck posing as Democrat Jesus, Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels making a cameo as Chance's dad, and Leslie Jones paying special homage to Vice President Joe Biden. In other words, it's all one big mic drop.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment.

