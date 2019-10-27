Flying Lovebirds Cause Total Chaos at a Bar in an Absurd 'SNL' Sketch

Have you ever felt the kind of love that made you fly? No? Well, how about a low hover, maybe two or three feet off the ground? That's what happens in this week's most watchably weird Saturday Night Live sketch to newly single Jennifer (Cecily Strong) when she meets William (host Chance the Rapper), a handsome, shy gentleman who quite literally sweeps her off her feet.
Unfortunately, the two lovebirds' newfound superpower is absolute chaos for everyone else in the restaurant as they float around, kicking over everyone's wine and smashing the bartender's drinkware. It's all so ridiculous that pretty much everyone in the sketch breaks at least once. Sadly, their love at first sight is not meant to last, and William sinks to the floor after he and Jennifer share their first kiss. Whoops. But, hey, that bartender looks like a pretty steady rebound, right?
This week's episode was pretty mediocre, with a lot of bits that are unlikely to make our ranking of the best sketches of 2019. And while one musical sketch about a ghost hiding a pretty gnarly tale of how he died tried to bring the Halloween magic not seen on the show since the arrival of David S. Pumpkins, it mostly just made me want to fire up the original again, and again, and again, and again. I am still so in the weeds of David S. Pumpkins.
