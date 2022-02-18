Channing Tatum Designed The Perfect Comeback Movie With 'Dog'

So perhaps it only makes sense that Tatum's grand return to movie screens is a film called, simply, Dog, which he co-directed alongside his frequent collaborator Reid Carolin, who also wrote the script. Even the title "Dog" radiates Tatum's energy: Simple, widely appealing, implying adorability. It sort of doesn't even matter if the movie is good. (It's fine? Would it be better without some unfortunate jingoism and a scene where the titular dog is racist? Yes, definitely.)

Even off screen, this notion of Tatum has persisted. During the infamous 2014 Sony hack, he was probably the only person whose leaked emails only elevated public opinion of him. Upon learning that 22 Jump Street had the second best ever opening weekend for a comedy, he wrote an all caps email that began : "F YOU TED !!!! SECOND OF ALLLL TIMMMMME BEEEOTCH!!!! COME ON JUMPSTREETERS WE GOT CATE BLANCHETT WIT DIS BOX OFFICE BITCHES!!!!!!!!" It continued with a string of "AAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA"s that would take up way too much of this article if I were to publish it in its entirety.

Channing Tatum has always had puppy dog energy. Ever since he first became a star popping and locking in Step Up, he's emanated a sort of Labrador likability, an eagerness to please that serves him well whether he's collaborating with Steven Soderbergh or goofing off in the Jump Street movies. I mean, in Jupiter Ascending, he literally plays a part-man part-dog. ("I love dogs. I've always loved dogs," Mila Kunis tells him in a romantic confession .)

Dog marks the start of Tatum's very big year at the cinema after his prolonged absence where his boundless enthusiasm was sorely missed. Next month he'll also star in The Lost City, an adventure rom com, where he stars opposite Sandra Bullock as a romance novel model. The last time he had a major role in a movie was 2017 with Soderbergh's Logan Lucky and an abridged part in the Kingsman sequel. Since then he's mostly popped up in voice roles and the odd cameo. Though I found the jokes in the Ryan Reynolds vehicle Free Guy mostly tortured, I giggled with glee when Tatum popped up as a swashbuckling video game avatar. That role, however small, was a perfect encapsulation of Tatum's endless appeal. In the world of the game Revenjamin Buttons is a slick operator with suave moves; behind a computer he's just a big nerd. Tatum embodies all of that with his disarming charm, and the ability to be simultaneously sexy and silly at the same time.

His essentially five year absence from movie stardom was met with plenty of questions from the public, but he recently explained in a Variety interview that basically he had the money and just wanted to take a break. He got divorced. He wrote a children's book. He contemplated his future. He started dating Zoë Kravitz and they gave us some really impeccable photo ops. She also cast him in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, where she says he plays against type in the #MeToo-adjacent piece. "Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist," she told Elle. "You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark." For now, though, Tatum is reminding us of just what exactly he brings to the table.

He is barreling into his press tour for Dog and Lost City with pecs blazing, doing a mannered V Man photoshoot that was designed to remind the internet of his star power—and his ass, if we're being real. But his stupid good looks aren't the only reason his absence has been felt. It's the way he uses that physicality on screen that sets him apart from his other leading men. His dance background offsets his beefcake qualities. He can look imposing, but is also inherently graceful, whether he's grinding to "Pony" or tap dancing in a Coen brothers movie.

It's why, no matter Dog's flaws, he has perfectly cast himself for his reintroduction to audiences. In Dog, which he conceived the idea for after the death of his own beloved pooch, he plays Briggs, an Army Ranger who just wants to get back on the job but hasn't been allowed to because of brain injuries. He's given a chance to be reinstated if he can complete one task: He has to transport the Belgian Malinois that served alongside his dead friend to that friend's funeral. The only trouble is Lulu—which was also the name of Tatum's real life pooch—has become aggressive since returning from combat. Lulu is a little hellion who no one can train so after she pays her respect to her handler, she'll be returned to base and euthanized. (But don't worry, the dog does not die at the end of this movie.)

Dog struggles with its tone, unsure whether it wants to really delve into soldiers' PTSD or keep things mostly light as Tatum bickers with his canine co-star. (Well, co-stars, since multiple dogs played Lulu.) It glances over the U.S.'s role in Middle Eastern conflict for easy heroism, despite the fact that at one point Lulu, triggered from her own trauma, attacks a Muslim man in a fancy hotel and it's played for mostly laughs.

And, yet, when Dog is just Channing Tatum and the titular dog—pissing one another off, figuring out what calms one another down, eventually becoming soothing presences in each other's lives—it's hard not to be charmed. Tatum can both make himself shrink in Lulu's presence when she's being a terror, and become the savior the pup needs, carrying her on his shoulders like she were a lamb. The movie may leave something to be desired, but having Tatum back on screens is a welcome reminder of all he has to offer. And of course these two are kindred spirits. After all, who better to star in Dog than someone with Tatum's demeanor?