'The Boys' Big Cameo Is a Hilarious Unintentional Marvel Dig

In the first post credits scene for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel did that thing Marvel tends to do: Unveil a new character played by a very famous person. This time it's Clea, a sorceress embodied with some Euphoria eye makeup by Charlize Theron. So you'd be forgiven for doing a double take when Theron shows up again in this season's premiere of The Boys, doing a similar type of cameo.

In Amazon's hilariously brutal superhero satire, Theron appears as Charlize Theron starring in a movie called Dawn of the Seven as Stormfront, the not-so-secret Nazi supe, portrayed to terrifying effect in season 2 of The Boys by Aya Cash. Theron—skin flawless, hair blonde—tries to convince the on screen Homelander (Antony Starr) to join forces with her so they can have beautiful Aryan babies. Whereas the off-screen Homelander was definitely on board with all of Stormfront's plans, the movie version calls her a "Nazi bitch" and unites with his team to defeat her.

Aesthetically, Dawn of the Seven looks like a direct riff on the Zack Snyder DC movies. Even just the name evokes Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. But Charlize's inclusion, so soon after her Marvel cameo, feels like an unintentional and somehow perfect dig at the dominant provider of superhero fare in this cultural ecosystem.

Theron, as we know, is a thrilling action star thanks to her work in the likes of Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road, but her performances both as Clea and as Stormfront have a kind of ice queen sheen to them, that read very similarly. To be fair, it's not like she has much to do as Clea, a role that will probably get expanded whenever the next Doctor Strange movie comes along. And Clea, as far as we know, is not trying to create the "Fourth Reich" the way Stormfront is. But Theron approaches both of the moments with a vague "phoning it in" quality that makes them parallel.

The Boys is as much about the concept of superheroes as it is about the business of superheroes. The supes like Homelander are essentially movie stars under contract with Vought, a company with tentacles all throughout American life. In The Boys, Vought has made superheroism the monoculture so as to get the public on board with the militarization of supes. That means supes are marketed like celebrities, given blockbuster movies that will rewrite their missteps—in Homelander's case falling in love with a genuine Nazi—as crowd-pleasing entertainment.

Marvel, of course, is no Vought, even when you consider the fact that it's owned by Disney, which does have a reach beyond the world of cartoons and caped crusaders. But the way The Boys portrays superhero entertainment as an inescapable and exhausting force maps onto the way Marvel has come to dominate filmgoing. Entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now hold four of the top ten slots on the list of the highest grossing movies of all time. It feels rare when a non-Marvel enterprise breaks through at the box office, especially after the pandemic theater shut down. It's not quite as insidious as anything going on in The Boys, but it is frustrating—and exactly the kind of thing The Boys is mocking. And Charlize is not helping matters for Marvel.

Whereas Theron's appearance as Clea is rote in a predictable way, her bit as Stormfront is bland in an intentionally funny spin on the worst kind of superhero performances. It's all a little on the nose. The Boys is the one superhero product in a sea of superhero products that seems to actually understand the danger of too much superhero, and we'll think of Charlize's Stormfront whenever we see Clea pop up in the MCU again.