These iTunes Movies Are Only 99 Cents to Rent Right Now

Fastball (2015)

30 for 30 veteran Jonathan Hock puts baseball's linchpin pitch under a microscope to better relay the exhilaration, tension, and fear of stepping up to home plate. A typical fastball lasts about 396 milliseconds. Through motion graphics, high-resolution slow motion, and interviews with major MLB stars, Hock can stretch the play into 90 minutes of gripping drama. Field of Dreams, Bull Durham, and For the Love of the Game star Kevin Costner narrates Fastball, because really, who else is that qualified?

The Last Man on the Moon (2016)

December 14th, 1972, just after 5:30pm EST, astronaut Gene Cernan stepped back into the Apollo 17 lunar module and became the last man to set foot on Earth's ominous satellite. In The Last Man on the Moon, Cernan whisks us back in time to the space race, shading the historic events with stories of pilot camaraderie and the tolls of being one of NASA's top dogs. A must for space buffs.