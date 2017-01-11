Why Are Chef Movies and Shows All So Terrible?

I can forgive the Bradley Cooper movie Burnt for many of its sins: its belief that you can shuck a million oysters in three years; its warped understanding of the Michelin star system; and Cooper's protagonist, a man prone to sticking his finger in sauces, saying things like, "I want to make food that makes people stop eating" and "We should be dealing in culinary orgasms," being sexually ambivalent to Uma Thurman, and attempting suicide using a sous-vide bag.

All of that I'm willing to forgive. But not the leather jacket.

I get it. Cooper is supposed to be a bad boy. A rebel. A person who enjoys wearing calfskin in the steam room that is summertime in New Orleans. Plus he's got a motorcycle, so he can't exactly go around wearing a Saints windbreaker. Not safely anyway. But why, in a movie purporting to take the restaurant industry seriously, do they resort to that sort of lazy cliche to characterize the main guy?