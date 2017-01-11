Chelsea Handler's New Netflix Show Reinvents the Meaning of 'Late Night'

It's on Netflix!

Duh, right? If you use the streaming service, you've probably seen the promos for Chelsea at the top of your homepage, and you likely saw similar ads for her documentary series Chelsea Does, which saw the comedian take on topics like drugs, racism, and marriage. Handler signed a reportedly $10 million deal with the company back in June of 2014, so it's pretty invested in convincing you that this is a show you need to watch instead of just bingeing episodes of Undercover Boss like a delinquent.

What does that mean for the show? Besides eliminating the commercials and language restrictions she had back on her E! show, the streaming status lets her do something other comedy shows might be nervous to do: make fun of Netflix. The first episode especially is packed with playful jabs at the company's expense, including a commercial parody for "Netflix University" and a bit about Netflix math. Neither of these sketches is especially biting, but they do suggest that in the future, Handler could develop a funny adversarial relationship with her corporate overlords.

