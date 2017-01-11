Entertainment

Chewbacca Mom Freaks Out Again, with Help from James Corden and J.J. Abrams

By Published On 05/24/2016 By Published On 05/24/2016
CBS/YouTube

Did you miss "Chewbacca Mom"? Last week, Candace Payne walked into her local Kohl's to buy yoga pants and walked with out with a Star Wars-branded Wookie mask. She was elated. CHEWBACCA! Payne was so overjoyed, in fact, she flipped on her iPhone to perform an unboxing video in hopes of spreading the positive vibes. It worked out. Payne's giggle-heavy Facebook live stream garnered 135 million views and made her a viral star.

Enter: James Corden.

The Late Late Show star gets the Internet. He has a knack for virality (see: his Carpool Karaoke series) and can ride a YouTube sensation wave like few others. Candace Payne was an obvious get for the comedian. Fresh off her shot-from-the-minivan debut, "Chewbacca Mom" joined Corden and none other than The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams for another Chewie RAWRARARWRARARing session. Much like Abrams' Star Wars movie, the finished product does justice to the original.

 

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.

