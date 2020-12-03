'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Faces the End of the World in the Season 4 Trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is going out with a bang. Or a void. Yes, it's time for this stylish teen witch to say goodbye. Netflix had already announced that the fourth season of Sabrina will be its last, and in this trailer it appears that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is pulling out all the stops with an apocalyptic plot line.

"The Void" is coming, which means that Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka, and her mortal and immortal pals will have to band together to stop the "end of all things" from happening. She even needs to recruit her alternate universe self, Sabrina Morningstar, who lives in Hell, to help out. More Sabrina means more cute headbands and sweater sets.

The last adventure will drop at the very end of the year: December 31 on Netflix.