I'm a Christian and I Hate Christian Movies

It's a frustrating time to love movies and God. As a lifelong evangelical and a Christian film critic, I'm constantly alerted to the next faith-based movie. You know, your near-death experience drama, your Kirk Cameron vehicles, your God's Not Dead franchise (see "part two" in theaters this week!) -- "Christian" films. Which, for someone who turns to movies for a dose of culture, often look like a pile of cheap cash-ins that make me break out in hives.

Hollywood's definition of the "faith audience" boils down to churchgoers, often Evangelical Protestants, well enough off to afford a night at the movies, interested in inspirational Biblical adaptations and movies about heaven, family, and genial, good neighbors, and highly critical of any sexuality or bad language. If you're not devout, you probably miss these movies entirely. But they're a big business: in the last three years, low-budget Christian-themed films have earned over $445 million at the US box office. A lot of these are basically well-intentioned kitsch, innocuous in the manner of a lousy conventional rom-com or inept indie drama. But they can be worse than that. I can excuse (or ignore) a poorly made movie. But some of the most popular faith-based movies today aren't just sub-par entertainment -- they're anti-Christian.