Entertainment

The Best Movies to Watch on TV This Christmas Weekend

By Published On 12/22/2016 By Published On 12/22/2016
elf movies on christmas day
New Line CInema

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

'Tis the season to veg out, down nog, eat a piping-hot roast, and watch plenty of Christmas specials. While Netflix has a few holiday options, you'll likely have to tune into actual television to catch your favorites. We're here to list off the best specials to watch over the long holiday weekend. Some of these are among the best Christmas movies of all time, and a few even come with explosions. Here's what we're looking forward to watching on TV this year besides nonstop Hallmark Christmas movies.

Related

related

The 33 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

related

The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Netflix

related

The 33 Best Christmas Movies of All Time
the nightmare before christmas
Disney

All times listed in Eastern Standard.

Friday, December 23rd

1pm -- Jingle All the Way (1996, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger) on Freeform
3pm -- Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) on Freeform
4pm -- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
5:40pm -- The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
6pm -- Deck the Halls (2006, starring Matthew Broderick) on AMC
8pm -- Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) on NBC
8pm -- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, starring Macaulay Culkin) on AMC
8pm -- A Christmas Carol (1999, starring Patrick Stewart) on getTV
8:50pm -- The Santa Clause (1994, starring Tim Allen) on Freeform
9pm -- Terry Crews Saves Christmas on The CW
10:15pm -- A Christmas Carol (1999, starring Patrick Stewart) on getTV
2:30am -- White Christmas (1954, starring Bing Crosby) on AMC

its a wonderful life
Paramount Pictures

Saturday, December 24th

11am -- A Christmas Carol (1984, starring George C. Scott) on AMC
11:15am -- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
12:20pm -- The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
3:30pm -- The Polar Express (2004, starring Tom Hanks) on Freeform
5:30pm -- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, starring Macaulay Culkin) on AMC
5:30pm -- Casper's First Christmas (1979) on Boomerang
5:35pm -- The Santa Clause (1994, starring Tim Allen) on Freeform
7:40pm -- Elf (2003, starring Will Ferrell) on Freeform
8pm -- It's a Wonderful Life (1946, starring Jimmy Stewart) on NBC
8pm -- Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (2000) on Boomerang
8pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) on TBS
8pm -- Christmas in Connecticut (1945, starring Barbara Stanwyck) on TCM
9:45pm -- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989, starring Chevy Chase) on Freeform

a christmas story marathon christmas day
MGM

Sunday, December 25th

10am -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
12pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
1:25pm -- The Polar Express (2004, starring Tom Hanks) on Freeform
2pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
3:30pm -- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
4pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
4:35pm -- The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
5:40pm -- Elf (2003, starring Will Ferrell) on Freeform
6pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
7:45pm -- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989, starring Chevy Chase) on Freeform
9:55pm -- Scrooged (1988, starring Bill Murray) on Freeform
10pm -- I'll Be Home for Christmas (1988, starring Courtney Cox) on getTV
12:15am -- Christmas in Connecticut (1992, starring Dyan Cannon) on getTV

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why You Should Care About the Chainsmokers, the EDM Bros Behind the Year's Biggest Hit
For the Record

related

READ MORE
Who Will Actually Survive 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'?

related

READ MORE
What It’s Really Like to Make It As an Actress
JimBeam_Jan16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like