The Best Movies to Watch on TV This Christmas Weekend

'Tis the season to veg out, down nog, eat a piping-hot roast, and watch plenty of Christmas specials. While Netflix has a few holiday options, you'll likely have to tune into actual television to catch your favorites. We're here to list off the best specials to watch over the long holiday weekend. Some of these are among the best Christmas movies of all time, and a few even come with explosions. Here's what we're looking forward to watching on TV this year besides nonstop Hallmark Christmas movies.
All times listed in Eastern Standard.
Friday, December 23rd
1pm -- Jingle All the Way (1996, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger) on Freeform
3pm -- Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) on Freeform
4pm -- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
5:40pm -- The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
6pm -- Deck the Halls (2006, starring Matthew Broderick) on AMC
8pm -- Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) on NBC
8pm -- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, starring Macaulay Culkin) on AMC
8pm -- A Christmas Carol (1999, starring Patrick Stewart) on getTV
8:50pm -- The Santa Clause (1994, starring Tim Allen) on Freeform
9pm -- Terry Crews Saves Christmas on The CW
10:15pm -- A Christmas Carol (1999, starring Patrick Stewart) on getTV
2:30am -- White Christmas (1954, starring Bing Crosby) on AMC
Saturday, December 24th
11am -- A Christmas Carol (1984, starring George C. Scott) on AMC
11:15am -- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
12:20pm -- The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
3:30pm -- The Polar Express (2004, starring Tom Hanks) on Freeform
5:30pm -- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, starring Macaulay Culkin) on AMC
5:30pm -- Casper's First Christmas (1979) on Boomerang
5:35pm -- The Santa Clause (1994, starring Tim Allen) on Freeform
7:40pm -- Elf (2003, starring Will Ferrell) on Freeform
8pm -- It's a Wonderful Life (1946, starring Jimmy Stewart) on NBC
8pm -- Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (2000) on Boomerang
8pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) on TBS
8pm -- Christmas in Connecticut (1945, starring Barbara Stanwyck) on TCM
9:45pm -- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989, starring Chevy Chase) on Freeform
Sunday, December 25th
10am -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
12pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
1:25pm -- The Polar Express (2004, starring Tom Hanks) on Freeform
2pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
3:30pm -- Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
4pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
4:35pm -- The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) on Freeform
5:40pm -- Elf (2003, starring Will Ferrell) on Freeform
6pm -- A Christmas Story (1983, starring Peter Billingsley) on TBS
7:45pm -- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989, starring Chevy Chase) on Freeform
9:55pm -- Scrooged (1988, starring Bill Murray) on Freeform
10pm -- I'll Be Home for Christmas (1988, starring Courtney Cox) on getTV
12:15am -- Christmas in Connecticut (1992, starring Dyan Cannon) on getTV
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.