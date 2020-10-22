Dolly Parton Is a Literal Angel in the Trailer for Netflix's 'Christmas on the Square'

There's arguably too much Netflix holiday content. Every year as Yuletide approaches, the streaming service refashions itself as a Lifetime for a new era, giving us Christmas Princes and Princess Switches and Daddy Santas. In 2020, however, it's clear we need a little extra cheer, and Dolly Parton came to the rescue. Frankly, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square looks like an actual dream based on the first trailer.

The musical, featuring 14 original songs, stars the legend Parton as an angel who visits a Scrooge of a woman played by legend Christine Baranski. Legend Jenifer Lewis also stars, and it's all directed by legend Debbie Allen. Legends upon legends upon legends. This riff on A Christmas Carol finds Baranski's cold-hearted villain trying to evict a town of people from their homes on Christmas Eve. I'm going to bet she eventually learns the true meaning of the season! There are also dance numbers, and we would not expect anything less from Fame star and musical theater veteran Allen.

Christmas on the Square drops on Netflix November 22.