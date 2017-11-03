Every Christmas TV Special Airing in 2017

With Halloween out the door, you can consider Christmas season in full swing. (Sorry, Thanksgiving.) Don't believe us? Scope out all the Christmas-related episodes, classics, and other specials already set to air across your favorite channels and streaming services in our running list below -- all times ET. We'll continue to update it as more information becomes available.
A Christmas Prince
Date: November 17
When: 3 am
Where: Netflix
"Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a handsome prince who's poised to be king" -- in other words: Netflix does its best Hallmark impression.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Date: November 23
When: 9am
Where: CBS, NBC
You know the drill.
Trolls Holiday
Date: November 24
When: 8:30pm
Where: NBC
A musical spin-off of the popular DreamWorks movie, featuring the voices of Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, and Jimmy Fallon's BFF.
CMA Country Christmas
Date: November 27
When: 8pm
Where: ABC
Yuletide tunes get the country treatment in this variety show, which host Reba McEntire promises will be like "a friendly 'sit down [at the Grand Ole Opry]... let's sing, let's talk a little bit, and then sing another song.'"
A Very Pentatonix Christmas Special
Date: November 27
When: 10pm
Where: NBC
The Grammy Award-winning a cappella group returns for its second one-hour show, featuring such guests as Jennifer Hudson, Jay Leno, and Darci Lynne Farmer.
Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2017
Date: November 29
When: 8pm
Where: NBC
Basically, watch New York turn on its big fucking Christmas tree.
95th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting from President's Park
Date: December 4
When: 7pm
Where: Hallmark
Same, but in D.C.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Date: December 4
When: 8pm
Where: ABC
Tune in for the two-hour season premiere of that show about families who spend a terrifying amount of money on Christmas decorations.
Will & Grace
Date: December 5
When: 9pm
Where: NBC
In the tradition of seasons past, the reboot has plans to cook up a festive hourlong treat.
Superstore
Date: December 5
When: TBA
Where: NBC
Titled "Christmas Eve," an episode that better be about the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper.
A Christmas Carol
Date: December 8
When: 8pm
Where: TCM
Brian Desmond-Hurst's classic, starring Alastair Sim, wants you to remember the O.G. Grinch.
Scrooge
Date: December 8
When: 9:45pm
Where: TCM
Or, hold out for Henry Edwards' version -- the first feature-length sound adaptation of A Christmas Carol -- starring legendary stage actor Seymour Hicks.
It's a Wonderful Life
Date: December 9
When: 8pm
Where: NBC
As always, if you don't watch Frank Capra's Oscar-winning dramedy at least once this year, you're probably getting coal.
Bob's Burgers
Date: December 10
When: 7:30pm
Where: FOX
Adam Driver guests in the sitcom's first-ever hourlong musical special, which takes cues from The Grinch and promises quests for a missing tree.
Gwen Stefani Holiday Special
Date: December 12
When: 9pm
Where: NBC
Fresh off her first Christmas album, the singer continues her pursuit "to be Mariah Carey." Bananas.
iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball
Date: December 14
When: 8pm
Where: CW
If you can't catch T-Swift, the Chainsmokers, and Fall Out Boy in person or via livestream, celebrate. Or tune in here.
A Christmas Story Live!
Date: December 17
When: 7pm
Where: FOX
Matthew Broderick stars as the narrator in Fox's live musical event and will try not to be overshadowed by stage veteran Leg Lamp.
Last Tango in Halifax
Date: December 17
When: 8pm
Where: PBS
The British comedy airs part one of its holiday special this night and wraps part two a week later, on the 24th.
It's a Wonderful Life
Date: December 24
When: 8pm
Where: NBC
Encore!
A Christmas Story
Date: December 24
When: 24-hour marathon begins 8pm
Where: TBS
If watching live musical events stresses you out too much, take a deep breath and just watch Bob Clark's '80s version -- all night, over and over and over and over.
Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time
Date: December 25
When: 9pm
Where: BBC America
The Twelfth and First doctors team up with Bill to repair time and pave the way for Jodie Whittaker -- you can also catch the episode in Stateside theaters on the 27th.
Call the Midwife
Date: December 25
When: 9pm
Where: PBS
This year's forecast calls for SNOW.
Taraji's White Hot Holidays
Date: TBA
When: TBA
Where: FOX
Henson's hilarious, star-studded variety show should be happening again.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.