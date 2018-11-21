Every Christmas TV Special Airing in 2018

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Christmas specials are upon us -- the celebrity-hosted variety hours, classic movie screenings, and parade extravaganzas will all start becoming ubiquitous on American television screens in the weeks ahead. To plan your seasonal viewings accordingly, find out below what festive holiday specials are on the way.
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
Date: Wednesday, November 21
When: 8 p.m.
Where: ABC
Join the Peanuts gang for their wholesome Thanksgiving gathering.
I’m Coming Home
Date: Thursday, November 22
When: 10 p.m.
Where: ABC
Stars like Kristin Chenoweth and Jake Owen return to their hometowns and reconnect with their local communities in this documentary special.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Date: Thursday, November 22
When: 9 a.m.
Where: NBC
You know the one; you watched it every year since you were a child, and all of your favorite balloons, floats, and marching bands are back in NYC for the holiday classic.
A Christmas Story
Date: Saturday, November 24
When: 8 and 10 p.m.
Where: TNT
“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!” What’s the holidays without a screening of Ralphie’s misadventures?
Christmas With the Kranks
Date: Saturday, November 24 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, November 25 at 11 a.m.
Where: FX
Despite planning on canceling Christmas, the Kranks are forced to throw a last-minute gathering when they learn that their daughter is coming home for the holidays.
Frosty the Snowman
Date: Saturday, November 24
When: 8 p.m.
Where: CBS
Catch the day this happy, jolly soul of a snowman came to life in this beloved animated flick.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Date: Monday, November 26
When: 8 p.m.
Where: ABC
A competition series about people who invest way too much time and money in their holiday decor.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Date: Tuesday, November 27
When: 8 p.m.
Where: CBS
Everyone’s favorite stop-motion film about the sweet reindeer who gallantly led Santa’s sleigh.
A Christmas Carol
Date: Wednesday, November 28 at 8:50 p.m. and Thursday, November 29 at 6:40
Where: Freeform
Disney’s Jim Carrey-led adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, following Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmases past.
A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy
Date: Wednesday, November 28
When: 10 p.m.
Where: NBC
Celebrity it-couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen host a variety show for the holidays, featuring guests like Stevie Wonder, Meghan Trainor, and more.
Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Date: Wednesday, November 28
When: 8 p.m.
Where: NBC
See the famed New York City tree turn on its lights.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
Date: Thursday, November 29
When: 9 p.m.
Where: ABC
Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey host a special in the most magical place on Earth, Disney World, featuring a variety of performances.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Date: Available Friday, November 30
Where: Netflix
Fan-favorite bakers from the series return for a holiday-themed competition to see who can create the tastiest sugary confections.
National Christmas Tree Lighting
Date: Sunday, December 2
When: 10 p.m.
Where: Ovation and REELZ
Another tree, this one in the nation’s capital, gets plugged in.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special
Date: Sunday, December 2
When: 10 p.m.
Where: ABC
The Victoria’s Secret Angels model the grand holiday collections from the lingerie retailer, while Shawn Mendes, Halsey, and other pop artists perform.
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
Date: Thursday, December 6
When: 9 p.m.
Where: ABC
Much like The Great British Baking Show and its holiday special, except this one is American.
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Date: Available Friday, December 7
Where: Netflix
A special one-off holiday episode of the Jaden Smith-voiced anime, which will probably be more pessimistic than your usual holiday special.
Nailed It! Holiday
Date: Available Friday, December 7
Where: Netflix
Netflix’s original comedic baking show features a special holiday-themed episode calling on terrible cooks to attempt to make beautiful holiday favorites for a cash prize.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular
Date: Friday, December 7
When: 8 p.m.
Where: VH1
Favorite queens return to compete for the glitzy title of “Drag Race Xmas Queen.”
CMA Country Christmas
Date: Monday, December 10
When: 8 p.m.
Where: ABC
Yeehaw! Reba McEntire hosts a musical special featuring performances from country stars like Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, and more singing their renditions of holiday classics.
Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas
Date: Tuesday, December 11
When: 9 p.m.
Where: NBC
Child ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer of America’s Got Talent takes viewers to her hometown for a special show featuring her puppets and guests like Kristin Chenoweth.
87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
Date: Friday, December 14
When: 9 p.m.
Where: NBC
L.A.’s festive spectacle featuring floats, balloons, and celebs galore to ‘tis the season.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
Date: Available Friday, December 14
Where: Netflix
A special installment of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina sees the Church of Night celebrating the Winter Solstice… with some uninvited supernatural visitors who decide to disrupt their longest night of the year festivities.
I Love Lucy Christmas Special
Date: Friday, December 14
When: 8 p.m.
Where: CBS
The original I Love Lucy Christmas Special returns to television.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018
Date: Sunday, December 16
When: 8 p.m.
Where: CW
See Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and other big names in pop perform their hits on this year’s Jingle Ball tour.
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018
Date: Tuesday, December 18
When: 8 p.m.
Where: CW
If you actually enjoy watching commercials, this is the perfect special for you, because it’s literally just a roundup of a bunch of holiday-themed commercials.
Full Frontal: Christmas on I.C.E.
Date: Wednesday, December 19
When: 10:30 p.m.
Where: TBS
Samantha Bee offers a political holiday special -- literally filmed while on ice.
A Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary
Date: Friday, December 21
When: 8 p.m.
Where: CBS
A collection of heartwarming stories about the power of adoption and the foster system to raise awareness of the cause.
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic
Date: Sunday, December 23
When: 8 p.m.
Where: CW
Celebrity magicians doing what they do best: Magic, but with a seasonal twist.
