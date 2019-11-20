Every Christmas TV Special Airing in 2019

'Tis the season for more holiday specials than even the most streaming-addled brain can handle! Once you've binged all of the sweet-as-eggnog releases from Netflix this year, you can return to the quaintly antiquated glory of network and cable TV for even more festive viewing. From annual parades to celebrity-hosted variety hours to oodles of treacly TV movies, it's that time of year where your TV guide is chock-full of specials and Hallmark movies to make curling up next to the fire or nestling into bed with your laptop extra spirited. Here's every holiday-themed special and TV movie coming in 2019.
Christmas Under the Stars
Date: November 16
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
When a fancy investment banker loses his job, he gets a new gig working at a Christmas tree lot and falls for the widow who runs it.
Write Before Christmas
Date: November 17
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
A woman who sends out holiday cards to those who have impacted her life in big and small ways is brought closer to loved ones this holiday season. Chad Michael Murray stars.
Carole's Christmas
Date: November 22
When: 9pm ET
Where: OWN
A woman accidentally wishes she had taken another path in life, which actually comes true over night.
The Magical Christmas Shoes
Date: November 22
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
Enchanted shoes help a woman get in touch with the holiday spirit and find love.
Nailed It! Holiday
Date: November 22
Where: Netflix
Netflix's comedic baking show features holiday specials that call on terrible cooks to attempt to make beautiful holiday dish favorites for a cash prize.
Holiday Hearts
Date: November 23
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A couple throwing a Christmas party together must watch their friend's daughter, who brings them a great deal of joy amidst the planning.
Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Date: November 23
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
A woman becomes the nanny to a wealthy widower in Memphis (Adrian Grenier) and encourages him to spend more time with his children. The two inevitably grow closer… and plan an Elvis-themed holiday fundraiser at Graceland together.
Twinkle All the Way
Date: November 23
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
A single mother commissions a single father who runs a holiday decoration company to help throw a wedding she's planning, and she helps him set up a large Christmas party he's supposed to help throw.
Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2
Date: November 24
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
A woman who met her now-hubby by running over him plans to get him the perfect anniversary/Christmas gift.
Christmas 9 to 5
Date: November 24
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
A reporter goes undercover on Black Friday as a sales associate, and meets who she thinks might be her dream boy while on the job.
A Christmas Recipe for Romance
Date: November 24
When: 7pm ET
Where: UP
The owner of an inn enters a baking competition to hopefully win some funds for renovations -- but because she can't actually cook, she hires a chef to help improve her skills.
Our Christmas Love Song
Date: November 24
When: 9pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A country singer retreats to her hometown for some peace when she's accused of stealing her hit holiday single.
A Christmas Duet
Date: November 25
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
A former music duo who produced a hit Christmas song years ago is brought back together by chance and decides to reunite.
Wrap Battle
Date: November 25
When: 9pm ET
Where: Freeform
No, not a rap battle -- a wrap battle. Like, do you have what it takes to be the best of the best in gift wrapping?
Check Inn to Christmas
Date: November 26
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
A fancy big city lawyer comes home to her family's inn in the Rocky Mountain and finds they're still bickering with a neighboring inn. It's like Romeo and Juliet, but set in festive inns.
The Christmas Club
Date: November 27
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
An adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Barbara Hinske.
A Very Vintage Christmas
Date: November 27
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
A woman who runs an antique shop finds a collection of meaningful trinkets and sets out to find the original owner.
93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Date: November 28
When: 9am ET
Where: NBC
You know it, you love it, you've watched it every year since you were a child just because. Same time, same place, the annual parade is back, as always.
A Christmas Wish
Date: November 28
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
A woman makes a wish that her sister will experience true love for the first time… but is it true love when a new man suddenly comes along?
Christmas at the Plaza
Date: November 28
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
An archivist is tasked with putting together an exhibit on Christmases past at the famed Plaza Hotel, and falls for a decorator currently doing the building for the holidays.
Outrageous Holiday Houses
Date: November 28
When: 11pm ET
Where: HGTV
For some reason Lance Bass of boy band *NSYNC hosts this HGTV series in which he travels across the country looking for the best of the best holiday decorations.
Santa's Baking Blizzard
Date: November 28
When: 9pm ET
Where: Food Network
Ice sculptors and bakers join forces on this four-part competition in order to build larger-than-life, edible holiday scenes.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
Date: November 28
When: 8pm ET
Where: ABC
This year Sarah Hyland and Jordan Fisher host the annual special in the most magical place on Earth, Disney World.
Baking Christmas
Date: November 29
When: 9pm ET
Where: OWN
When the owner of a bakery decides to retire, to see which of her children would inherit the shop, they organize a bake-off among the three of them.
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Date: November 29
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
Set in the Hallmark holiday universe town of Evergreen, a journalist visits their particularly festive town to get the scoop on their spirit as the town looks for their old Christmas time capsule.
The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show
Date: November 29
Where: Amazon Prime
A variety show that brings to life country star Kacey Musgraves' holiday album A Very Kacey Christmas. A handful of guests are set to appear, from the Radio City Rockettes to pop stars like Lana Del Rey.
Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us
Date: November 29
When: 9pm ET
Where: CW
Magician duo Penn and Teller are bring their mystical illusions to a new festive special full of tricks.
Staging Christmas
Date: November 29
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
Soleil Moon Frye plays a woman who stages typically on-the-market homes but takes a job decorating the home of a recent widower for the holidays, as it hopes it'll cheer up his daughter.
Sugar Rush Christmas
Date: November 29
Where: Netflix
A new six-episode, Christmas-themed edition of the baking competition series Sugar Rush is on the way.
Christmas in Rome
Date: November 30
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
Lacey Chabert appears in this flick as a tour guide in Rome who looses her job but is hired by a wealthy American visiting on business as his personal guide.
Merry Liddle Christmas
Date: November 30
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
Kelly Rowland plays a successful businesswoman who tries to keep her home and crazy family together when their house is being featured in a "perfect Christmas" video shoot.
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Date: November 30
When: 9pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
Two party planners struggle to plan a Christmas party for a cranky toy company CEO.
The Christmas Chalet
Date: December 1
When: 7pm ET
Where: UPtv
A divorcee takes her family to a chalet for the holidays and there meets a man trying to escape the Christmas spirit.
Christmas Town
Date: December 1
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
Candance Cameron Bure leads the cast of this very formulaic Hallmark original about a woman who leaves the big city (Boston) behind to discover the magic of Christmas again in a small town (the fictional Grandon Falls).
You Light Up My Christmas
Date: December 1
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
A woman whose family owns a giant holiday light factory goes back home and tries to re-light the energy of her once-festive hometown.
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown
Date: December 1
When: 10pm ET
Where: Food Network
This reality series is based entirely around, you guessed it, extremely talented gingerbread house bakers.
Holiday Wars
Date: December 1
When: 9pm ET
Where: Food Network
A reality competition that finds creative bakers having to design festive displays made out of cake against the clock.
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Date: December 2
When: 9pm ET
Where: ABC
A competition series about people who invest way too much time and money in their holiday decor.
Making It
Date: December 2
When: 10pm ET
Where: NBC
The Amy Poehler/Nick Offerman-hosted reality show returns for a holiday-themed Season 2.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Date: December 2
When: 8pm ET
Where: CBS
Head to the Island of Misfit Toys once again this holiday season.
CMA Country Christmas
Date: December 3
When: 9pm ET
Where: ABC
Giddy-up for a very yee-haw holiday! Trisha Yearwood is hosting this year's annual country music-themed holiday special on ABC.
87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Date: December 4
When: 9pm ET
Where: NBC
You know it's time to get into the spirit when that great big tree in NYC gets lit.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Date: December 5
When: 8pm ET
Where: ABC
The Peanuts classic will arrive in early December, so get your sad Christmas tree set up early this year!
The Moodys
Date: December 5
When: 9pm ET
Where: FOX
A six-episode American version of the popular Australian miniseries known as A Moody Christmas, about a man who comes home to celebrate the holidays with his dysfunctional family. Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, and others star.
Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
Date: December 5 and December 23
When: 9pm ET
Where: NBC
You know it's never really the holidays until you hear Alec Baldwin rave about his "Shweddy balls." See this skit and more in SNL's annual round-up of fan-favorite themed sketches.
A Storybook Christmas
Date: December 6
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
A career woman who needs to hire help in order to give her niece a great Christmas unintentionally hires a manny that she develops feelings for.
A Christmas Love Story
Date: December 7
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
Kristin Chenoweth plays a youth choir director who takes to a new boy with an incredible voice who joins her holiday performance… and then she becomes taken with his charming widower father.
Christmas Unleashed
Date: December 7
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
When a woman's dog runs away on Christmas Eve, she asks her ex-boyfriend to help find the pup.
A Homecoming for the Holidays
Date: December 7
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A country singer and her brother both return home for the holidays -- the latter brings with him a fellow former soldier, who gets close to the singer.
Mistletoe & Menorahs
Date: December 7
When: 6pm ET
Where: Lifetime
The executive of a toy company needs to quickly learn about Hanukkah in order to please a potential client, so she gets a rundown on the holiday from a co-worker's friend who coincidentally needs help learning about Christmas to impress his girlfriend's family.
Christmas at Dollywood
Date: December 8
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
When a Broadway producer's new show's financing falls threw, she gets the opportunity to organize the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. Yes, Dolly Parton does appear.
Christmas in Paris
Date: December 8
When: 8pm ET
Where: UPtv
A French businessman heads to Montana for a work trip and there he meets a woman whom he impulsively takes back to Paris with him for a romantic holiday trip.
Dear Santa, I Need a Date
Date: December 8
When: 7pm ET
Where: TV One
Two successful adult siblings who feel the pressure by their parents to finally bring a significant other home for Christmas make a bet to see if one of them can actually get a date.
Grounded for Christmas
Date: December 8
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
When flights are cancelled around Christmas, a pilot and her co-pilot who she doesn't get along with find lodging at her family home where she makes him pretend to be her boyfriend.
Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
Date: December 8
When: 9pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A recent widow travels with her son back home to her small town in Virginia and en route meets a veteran who's also on the road.
Kids Baking Championship: North Pole Edition
Date: December 8
When: 8pm
Where: Food Network
Baby bakers are tasked with cooking up some confections for the big man himself: Santa.
A Family Reunion Christmas
Date: December 9
Where: Netflix
The Tia Mowry-Hardrict sitcom Family Reunion is getting a Christmas special, following the McKellan family as they take on their own "ghosts of Christmas past."
Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways
Date: December 10
When: 8pm ET
Where: NBC
Ellen Degeneres' annual special featuring her giving back to fans and communities in need returns. The first of three episodes airs on December 10, with the final two airing Wednesday and Thursday night of that week.
88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade
Date: December 12
When: 8pm ET
Where: CW
LA's festive spectacle featuring floats, balloons, and celebs galore to ‘tis the season.
A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy
Date: December 12
When: 10pm ET
Where: NBC
A rerun of last year's variety show hosted by celebrity it-couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen featuring the recording artist performing songs off his holiday record, A Legendary Christmas.
Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World
Date: December 13
When: 8pm ET
Where: Disney Channel
Disney Channel stars perform and share what new attractions are coming to the park in 2020.
Christmas Stars
Date: December 13
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
Real-life country star J.T. Hodges plays a songwriter who teams up with a rising singer looking for a shot at a record deal.
Christmas in Montana
Date: December 14
When: 9pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A woman helps a man save his Montana ranch from closing around Christmastime.
A Christmas Winter Song
When: December 14
Where: Lifetime
A woman meets and helps out a homeless former jazz musician around the holidays, even setting out to reconnect him with his daughter who he's fallen out of contact with.
Holiday Date
When: December 14
Where: Hallmark
A woman hires an actor, who she later finds out as Jewish, to pose as her particularly festive boyfriend over the holidays.
Matchmaker Christmas
Date: December 14
When: 6pm ET
Where: Lifetime
When a book publisher's boss asks her for help finding a date for their annual Christmas party, she's thrown off when her ex turns out to be a newly published author her boss is now interested in.
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
Date: December 15
When: 9pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A book editor and another professional she can't stand must work together to help an aspiring writer.
A Cheerful Christmas
Date: December 15
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
Two women work as professional Christmas season planners for wealthy families and are hired by wealthy British royals to organize their holiday. That is, as long as their Scrooge-like adult son doesn't get in the way (and obviously steal one of the planners' hearts).
The Christmas Caroler Challenge
Date: December 15
When: 8pm
Where: CW
Think American Idol, but with teams of professional Christmas carolers competing against one another.
Rediscovering Christmas
Date: December 15
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
Invited back to her Connecticut town to decorate their annual Christmas Eve dance, a woman clashes with the man whose grandparents founded the event years ago.
Snowbound for Christmas
Date: December 15
When: 8pm ET
Where: UPtv
An ambitious marketing director takes on a big presentation being held at a resort, and happens to get snowed in with her boss, who may actually have feelings for her.
Good Trouble Holiday Special
Date: December 16
When: 9pm ET
Where: Freeform
A two-hour one-off episode bringing back favorite characters from The Fosters to reunite with the cast of their spinoff, Good Trouble.
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown
Date: December 16
When: 9pm ET
Where: CW
If you actually enjoy watching commercials, this is the perfect special for you, because it’s literally just a roundup of a bunch of holiday-themed commercials.
Holidays with the Houghs
Date: December 16
When: 10pm ET
Where: NBC
The sibling choreography duo is getting a musical/dance special featuring them and others recreating iconic Christmas dance numbers.
A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition
Date: December 16
When: 10pm ET
Where: HGTV
It's the Brady Bunch, baby! They're back together again in the home that started it all, featuring them making Christmas crafts to decorate the set in.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
Date: December 18
When: TBD
Where: ABC
The latest installment of ABC's live special Live in Front of a Studio Audience is set to feature recreation of classic episodes of beloved sitcoms All in the Family and Good Times.
Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019
Date: December 18
When: 9pm ET
Where: CW
Celebrity magicians doing what they do best: Magic, but with a seasonal twist.
A Christmas Carol
Date: December 19
When: TBA
Where: FX
Guy Pearce is Ebenezer Scrooge in this miniseries adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, with Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham, and Tom Hardy in supporting roles.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019
Date: December 19
When: 8pm ET
Where: CW
See Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, and other big names in pop perform their hits on this year’s Jingle Ball tour.
The Christmas Temp
Date: December 20
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
A struggling artist turns to a temp agency to get work around the holidays, and may fall for their HR representative in the process.
I Love Lucy Christmas Special
Date: December 20
When: 8pm ET
Where: CBS
The original I Love Lucy Christmas Special returns to television.
Christmas Hotel
Date: December 21
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
While the employee of a fancy hotel chain in NYC is hoping to get promoted to manage their new hotel in Rome, she instead gets sent to the mountain town she grew up in where a new unit is opening there.
Christmas Love Letter
Date: December 21
When: 6pm ET
Where: Lifetime
A relationship advice columnist gets an unsigned love letter in the mail around Christmas and goes out looking for who may have sent it to her.
Christmas on My Mind
Date: December 21
When: 9pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
When a woman wakes up thinking it's her wedding day, she mysteriously finds out she isn't marrying the man she thought was her fiancé.
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Date: December 21
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
Two small town mayors face off and try to out-deck-the-halls one another when a regional competition sets out looking for the best holiday-decorated town in New England.
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge
Date: December 21
When: 9pm ET
Where: Food Network
Chefs compete for a trip to Paris by making Hanukkah favorites.
A Date by Christmas Eve
Date: December 22
When: 8pm ET
Where: Lifetime
This Lifetime original is sort of like Black Mirror-lite, as it follows an app called The Nice List that mystically teaches anyone you swipe to be on "the naughty list" a life lesson IRL.
Double Holiday
Date: December 22
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
A career woman must forgo her family's Hanukkah celebration when she and the man she's up against for a promotion are forced to plan their office holiday party together.
A Family Christmas Gift
Date: December 22
When: 9pm ET
Where: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
A young woman helps her aunt throw a Christmas concert, bringing them closer together.
A Home for the Holidays With Idina Menzel
Date: December 22
When: 9pm ET
Where: CBS
Yet another holiday special, this one starring Broadway icon Idina Menzel performing original and classic holiday tunes with a slate of celebrity guests.
A Christmas Story Live!
Date: December 24
When: 8pm ET
Where: FOX
So, not really live because it's a rebroadcast, but see Maya Rudolph and others star in the Broadway musical version of the beloved movie.
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Date: December 25
When: 10am ET
Where: ABC
Kick your Christmas morning off with a parade featuring floats of all your favorite Disney characters, hailing from Walt Disney World.
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas
Date: December 25
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
A holiday-themed special of the frontier drama.
A New Year's Resolution
Date: December 28
When: 8pm ET
Where: Hallmark
A woman who works in daytime television makes a New Year's resolution to say yes more often, just as fate brings her to a new man with a special fervor for life.
