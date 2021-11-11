Every Christmas TV Special Airing in 2021

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 | Noam Galai/Getty Images The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rewatching classic Christmas movies definitely helps kick off the holiday season, but few traditions make it feel as official as tuning into themed TV specials. Putting on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and seeing Santa Claus waving at the end or watching reruns of A Charlie Brown Christmas just makes you feel like a kid again! Maybe it's because they never change, or maybe it's a rush to stumble upon them airing on linear TV—but regardless, many make it a tradition to put a few movies or go-to specials on their calendars when the snow starts to fall. To help plan accordingly, we're breaking down all of the holiday specials set to air this year on network TV, cable, and some streaming services. To find out what Christmas movies and series are coming to Netflix this year, read our Netflix-specific guide.

Home Sweet Home Alone When: Friday, November 12 on Disney+

Okay, so it's not necessarily a holiday special, but if you're that devoted to Christmas movies and TV, you're likely curious about the Home Alone remake. Whether it was particularly necessary to redo John Hughes' masterpiece or not is besides the point, the new movie is about to slide down your chimney. Written by SNL writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell and directed by Sacha Baron Cohen collaborator Dan Mazer, it follows the same formula about a young boy (the very adorable Archie Yates from Jojo Rabbit) who's left behind around the holidays and must fend off a pair of robbers (Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney). (Yes, Macaulay Culkin will appear in a cameo.)

(Watch the trailer)

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving When: Sunday, November 21 at 7:30pm ET on PBS and streaming now on Apple TV+

Even though Apple TV+ has the rights to all of the Peanuts movies and series, fans should be thankful that PBS is still able to air them around the holidays so those without a subscription can join in on the fun with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, and the gang. You can't deny it still warms your heart to this day seeing Lucy clown Charlie Brown with that football, or the image of everyone gathered around the table eating pumpkin pie.

8-Bit Christmas When: Thursday, November 25 on HBO Max

Once you transition into a food coma post-Thanksgiving dinner, you can kick off your it's officially okay to watch Christmas movies now season by watching this all-new one on HBO Max. This '80s-set movie follows one boy's quest to get the best new gaming system for Christmas, and stars the likes of Steve Zahn and Neil Patrick Harris.

(Watch the trailer)

12 Dates of Christmas When: Thursday, November 25 on HBO Max

Expect a whole lot of mistletoe on this one. HBO Max's dating competition series about three singles looking for someone special to bring home around the holidays returns for another romantic installment.

(Watch the trailer)

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2016 | NBC

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade When: Thursday, November 25 at 9am ET on NBC

For many, Thanksgiving just didn't feel the same last year without the opportunity to see the sidewalks of NYC lined with people to watch giant balloons float down 34th Street. So, after a year without it, the parade will be back to scale this year. Performers include Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenowith, Kim Petras, and others, and the casts of Broadway hits Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Wicked will also appear. National Dog Show When: Thursday, November 25 at 12pm ET on NBC

While some might see a giant Pikachu or something as the main event in the Thanksgiving Day Parade, others might just say he's only there to usher in the real stars of the show: the National Dog Show participants. This year is the landmark 20th anniversary of the dog show and you can expect all of your favorite pups to be there, including this year's new addition, the Biewier Terrier.

5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas When: Friday, November 26 at 8:30pm ET on NBC

Did you know Jimmy Fallon has published a handful of children's picture books? Well, he has, one of which is a Christmas-themed story about a boy try to plan for the most perfect Christmas ever. The funny man is bringing it to the screen for a 30-minute animated adaptation, which he will narrate.

'The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration' 2020 | ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration When: Sunday, November 28 at 7pm ET on ABC

Have the ultimate magical wholesome time by watching Disney's annual holiday special. Families and Disney adults alike should look forward to singing along to Disney classics. The Waltons' Homecoming When: Sunday, November 28 at 8pm ET on The CW

Are CW viewers familiar with The Waltons, a Depression and WWII-set show that ran between 1972-1981? Hard to say! An all-new Waltons movie is coming regardless to mark the 50th anniversary of the made-for-TV movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story. The new film sees John Sr. stuck in a snowstorm on his travels home for the holidays, and John Boy on a journey sent out to look for him. Ben Lawson (Firefly), Bellamy Young (Scandal), and Logan Shroyer (This is Us) star.

The Great Christmas Light Fight When: Sunday, November 28 at 9pm ET on ABC

Maybe you or your parents go to great lengths to make sure your holiday lights are the best on the block—but do they compare to these families who live for doing up their holiday displays? The ABC special that tries to find the best of the best light decorations returns for a ninth season this November/December, with two episodes airing back-to-back on the 28th and the rest on the 29th and December 2nd.

CMA Country Christmas When: Monday, November 29 at 8pm ET on ABC

Why go carolling when you can sing along with your favorite yeehaw artists covering Christmas songs? The annual variety show from CMA is back this year, although performers are currently TBA.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' | NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas When: December 1-December 25

If you're someone who's always in the Christmas spirit, this is the moment you've been waiting for. All throughout December, Freeform's programming is jam-packed with holiday movie after holiday movie, from your favorite claymation titles and Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Check out the full schedule here. Candified: Home for the Holidays When: Wednesday, December 1 on Hulu

If you think your gingerbread houses are impressive, wait until you see the confectionary creations on this reality show. The four-parter follows the "Candy Queen" Jackie Sorkin, a professional candy artist, as she and her design team put together fantastical creations for the holidays. Christmas in Rockefeller Center When: Wednesday, December 1 at 8pm ET on NBC

Do you remember the sad fir that was supposed to be NYC's star Christmas tree and got destroyed en route to Rockefeller Center last year? It was disappointing and memed to death, but it did represent 2020 kind of perfectly. Well, this year Rockefeller Center plans to come back with a better-than-ever tree, a 79-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Maryland. You can watch it get light up with TBA celebrity appearances on TV on December 1st, just as you're decorating your own tree.

'Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around' | NBC

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around When: December 1 at 10pm ET on NBC

Kelly Clarkson dropped a new Christmas album this year, When Christmas Comes Around…, and to follow up the release, she's putting on a holiday special. She'll perform songs off the record, as well as classics, and plans to honor everyday heroes with the help of guests like Amy Poehler, Ariana Grande, Leslie Odom Jr., and Melissa McCarthy.

Baking It When: Thursday, December 2 on Peacock

How would you like to have Andy Samburg and Maya Rudolph over for the holidays, cracking jokes while you're in the kitchen cooking up sweet treats? The two comedic actors host this holiday-themed baking show that finds real-life families and pals tasked with whipping up seasonal dishes. The competition series features six episodes, all of which are available to stream on the 2nd. Santa Inc. When: Thursday, December 2 on HBO Max

Here's an all-new stop-motion series to bring you some holiday cheer. It's not necessarily full of the whimsy you're probably used to with stop-motion Christmas movies, though. This eight-episode series comes from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, who also lead the voice cast as Santa and Candy, the executive vice president at Santa Inc. who dreams of becoming the jolly old man's first woman successor. The cast is rounded out with a handful of silly North Pole characters, voiced by the likes of Nicholas Braun, Leslie Grossman, Maria Bamford, Craig Robinson, and others. Annie Live! When: Thursday, December 2 at 8pm ET on NBC

'Tis the season for NBC's chaotic-but-always-entertaining live musicals. Following up productions of shows like The Sound of Music and Peter Pan, this year will be a rendition of Annie starring Taraji P. Henson as the iconic Miss Hannigan and Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks. It's a hard knock life.

(Watch the teaser)

'A Clüsterfünke Christmas' | Comedy Central

A Clüsterfünke Christmas When: Saturday, December 4 at 7pm ET on Comedy Central

Even if you love Hallmark and Lifetime holiday movies, you have to laugh at how corny and cliché they all are. This TV movie from SNL alum Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer is a fun parody of the genre that sounds like something that could literally air on the Hallmark Channel (if you strip away the snark). Vella Lovell plays a real estate exec who travels to a small town around the holidays to buy up the Clüsterfünke Inn from a pair of spinsters (Dratch, Gasteyer) and finds herself taken with their woodsy nephew (Cheyenne Jackson).

Christmas Around the World When: Wednesday, December 8 at 8pm ET on The CW

Because Christmas traditions are different across the globe, this docu-special explores the ways that different cultures celebrate, from the cuisines they eat at Christmas dinner to how they decorate their trees.

For Auld Lang Syne When: Friday, December 10 on Apple TV+

Even if you've watched A Charlie Brown Christmas 100 times, it never gets old. But if your holiday wish was for another Peanuts special, Santa was definitely listening. Snoopy and the gang are celebrating New Years Eve here, as Lucy tries to throw the best party ever after having a disappointing Christmas. Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021 When: Sunday, December 12 at 9pm ET on The CW

In the spirit of commercialism, see what all the brands whipped up to market their products this holiday season.

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Christmas Vacation When: Tuesday, December 14 at 9pm ET on FOX

Gordon Ramsay's travel show in which he eats across the globe with pals Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex returns with a holiday rendition. In the special, they're said to travel through a winter wonderland… in search of the big jolly man himself.

Lil Nas X at Jingle Ball 2019 | Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 When: Wednesday, December 15 at 8pm ET on The CW

As always, a two-hour taped version of the Jingle Ball tour featuring major names in music will air on The CW. Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, and Megan Thee Stallion are among the big name acts playing this year. With Love When: Friday, December 17 on Amazon Prime

A new five-episode holiday rom-com series from One Day at a Time showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett. Each episode focuses on the Diaz siblings (Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato) during a different holiday as they look for love and celebrate with their family. 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade When: Friday, December 17 at 8pm ET on The CW

It may not be as big as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or even aired live, but it's still a sight to see! The Hollywood Boulevard staple that supports Toys for Tots returns with Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, and Motel Williams as hosts, and Elizabeth Stanton as co-host.

A Charlie Brown Christmas When: Sunday, December 19 at 7:30pm ET on PBS and streaming now on Apple TV+

There may be dozens of Christmas specials, but few compare to this sweet, innocent one that you may have watched at least a hundred times. What's another viewing? Charlie Brown and his silly, little tree are guaranteed to make you feel merry and bright!

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest' | Jamie McCarthy/DCNYRE2016/Getty Images for dcp

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 When: Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET on ABC

Whether you prefer to stay home or beg whoever's party your at to turn on the TV to watch the ball drop, Rockin' Eve is back as usual, and with a bigger production than last year. Fans will fill Times Square yet again for festivities and performances, including Jennifer Lopez, who's headlining. (Hopefully her beau Ben Affleck will be there so the two can give the paps a NYE kiss.) New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash When: Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET on CBS

Do you wish Rockin' Eve had a bit more giddy up energy? Well, this celebration from country music USA is probably for you. The special will feature performances from names like Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, and others as they play sets at iconic venues around Nashville. (Don't worry: It ends at 11pm, just in time so you can watch the ball drop on the other NYE special.)