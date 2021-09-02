Amazon's New Pop Musical 'Cinderella' Has the Energy of a High School Theater Production

I wish I could say that these were just isolated eye-rolling examples that actually work in the context of the new Cinderella, written and directed by Kay Cannon, a 30 Rock veteran who made the really good Blockers a couple years back, but unfortunately they are exactly representative of what you can expect if you stream it this weekend. Cinderella has the energy of a high school theater production, but not in an endearing way. It's slapdash and desperate to impress, and, alas, wince-inducing.

In the past week, two clips related to Amazon's Cinderella musical starring pop star Camilla Cabello have been floating around on Twitter. The first, featuring material from the movie, is a brief glimpse at the pivotal scene where Cinderella's Fairy Godmother—here named Fab G and portrayed by Billy Porter—waves his wand and outfits her in a spiffy gown. " Yaassss future queen yaassss ," he coos. The try-hard energy of the material was ripe for mockery and, indeed, it was mocked. Then came the Corden bit. Someone shot accursed footage of Cabello, Porter, and co-stars Idina Menzel and James Corden singing " Let's Get Loud " in the middle of traffic in Los Angeles for one of the "Crosswalk" segments on Corden's The Late Late Show. Corden, in a full mouse costume, thrusts his pelvis at the driver/videographer.

The 2021 Cinderella, not to be mistaken for the 2015 Disney Cinderella, has become colloquially known as the "Girlboss" Cinderella, because in this version Ella (Cabello) has dreams of not just escaping her stepmother and leaving her basement, but also of becoming a fashion designer, not unlike the countless real life "girlbosses" who have become the subject of copious media hand wringing as they crawl over others on their way to the millennial pink top. (It also just so happens that Cannon was the creator of a short-lived Netflix series called Girlboss about controversial fast fashion impresario, Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso.) In Cinderella's garishly outfitted but flatly photographed fairytale world, women aren't allowed to own businesses or run countries, much to the dismay of our heroine and the Prince (Nicholas Galitzine), who just wants to hand off the line of succession to his way more competent sister (Tallulah Greive). Yes, these are the most basic feminist lessons, all with winks, sassy asides, and songs galore.

On the topic of the songs: Cinderella mostly fancies itself in the style of Moulin Rouge! with pop hits shoehorned into the narrative, though there are a couple of original compositions, including everything recited by the rapping town crier. To show how this town is stuck in its ways, the whole thing opens up with the chorus stomping along to Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," which eventually turns into a mashup with Cinderella crooning Des'ree's 1994 hit "You Gotta Be." The Prince, searching for his bride, sings Queen's "Somebody to Love," which also happened to be in a different updated take on Cinderella featuring Minnie Driver, Anne Hathaway's Ella Enchanted. At the ball, the lustful ladies bust out Salt-N-Pepa's "Whatta Man," as his royal highness and his boys get down to The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army." The not-so-evil stepmother (Menzel) shimmies to "Material Girl" to explain her life philosophy. If that sounds exhausting, it is. No one embarrasses themselves on vocals, but everyone belts at the same, slightly auto-tuned register.

For as much as Cinderella tries to reinvent Cinderella, it's still just Cinderella, and above all it makes you wonder if this well isn't tapped try. Every generation gets its "reinvented" Cindy story, from the aforementioned Ella Enchanted to Ever After to A Cinderella Story, not to mention the rebooted versions of classic interpretations of the tale, like Disney's live-action attempt and the Brandy-Whitney Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. You can add all the radio hits you want, cast a former member of Fifth Harmony, and envision the poor pitied protagonist as a wannabe businesswoman, but ultimately it's still just Cinderella, and by now that's pretty boring.