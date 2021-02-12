Rejoice! The Brandy and Whitney Houston 'Cinderella' Is Streaming on Disney+

As soon as Disney+ launched, with its large library of titles, there was only one question many people had: When would the Brandy and Whitney Houston version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella be available to stream? Well, what has once seemed impossible, is now possible. The day is finally here. This absolutely wonderful and groundbreaking interpretation of a classic musical is streaming on the service today.

Some quick backstory: The musical was originally written in the 1950s by musical theater legends Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II—you know, of The Sound of Music, South Pacific, etc.—as a starring vehicle for Julie Andrews on television. It was produced again in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren in the title role. But for children of the '90s, the Brandy-Whitney version, broadcast in 1997, is the true Cinderella.

Originally, the idea was to have Houston play Cinderella, but, feeling she had aged out of the role, she graduated to the Fairy Godmother, and deemed that Brandy should be the beneficiary of her magic help. The reason this even got made was that Disney was going to relaunch The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC, and this extravagant project would kick it off.

It was—and still feels—revolutionary. Nearly 10 years before Disney would introduce its first official Black princess in The Princess and the Frog, this Cinderella featured Black women in the two lead roles. The prince was played by a Filipino actor, Paolo Montalbán, while Whoopi Goldberg wore Harry Winston jewels as the Queen. But beyond its historical significance—a significance that's meaningful to so many who tuned in when it first aired—it's still an absolute joy to watch.

It looms so large in memory you may be surprised to remember that the aspect ratio is designed for home television sets, meaning it feels like it could barely contain the outlandish costumes of Rob Marshall's choreography. Brandy is wide-eyed and sweet as Cinderella, while Houston's larger-than-life persona is the standard by which all fairy godmothers must try to match. (They won't.) And when they sing together, holy moly. But don't sleep on the supporting performances either. Bernadette Peters is a hoot as the evil stepmother, in particular.

And then best thing is, now you can watch this timeless '90s artifact again and again and again. Don't be a zany or a fool. Cue it up now.