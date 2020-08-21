The story of Action Park, the now-shuttered Vernon, New Jersey destination often referred to as the world's most dangerous amusement park, is littered with broken bones. While the idea of a deadly water park appeals to daredevil kids and cynical adults, making the park perfect fodder for lists and for Johnny Knoxville's recent stunt-filled comedy Action Park, there was always a darker side to the story as well. How did the place stay open for so long with so many horrible incidents on its hands?

HBO Max's new documentary Class Action Park looks like it will attempt to balance the kitschy and the serious sides of the tale, digging into the "true-crime" elements of the story while also showing off the bruising rides. Through interviews, court documents, and recordings, directors Seth Porges and Chris Charles Scott will attempt to put a human face to the shocking anecdotes of bodily harm and thrill-seeking mayhem.

Still, judging from the trailer, there will be some laughs. "Nobody should ever be the second person to die in a wave pool," observes New Jersey-born comedian Chris Gethard at one point. "Close the fucking wave pool." You'll find out how the wave pool stayed in operation for so long when Class Action Park hits HBO Max on August 27.