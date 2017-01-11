You'll Finally Be Able to Stream the Best Classic Disney Movies

It's a tale as old as time: you attempt to watch a classic Disney flick from your childhood, only to discover the movie isn't available to stream online. How the hell are you supposed to get your Pocahontas on?!

Well, if you're a Hulu subscriber, things just got a lot easier, thanks to a new deal with the House of Mouse (Perhaps 2016 hasn't been a complete wash after all). As part of a new partnership, Hulu will have exclusive streaming rights to 56 theatrical releases from Disney's archives, including Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Tarzan, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. And these aren't just the animated kids movies, either: according to Variety, Con Air (the classic featuring Nic Cage's mullet on an airplane) will also be available to stream on Hulu in the coming months. Raise your hand if you knew Con Air was a Disney movie -- now stop lying.