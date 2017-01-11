Entertainment

The Latest 'Game of Thrones' Debunks a Ton of Internet Theories

By Published On 06/13/2016 By Published On 06/13/2016
Arya on game of thrones season 6
HBO
More From Beyond The Wall

related

Is This Long-Lost 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Returning to Land in Season 7?

related

Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

related

'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

related

When the Zombie Apocalypse Comes, Humans Will Only Make It 100 Days

related

Turn Back Before You Know Ramen Bath Salts Are a Real Thing

This article contains spoilers for "No One," the eighth episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones. Proceed with caution. You might also want to read our full recap of the episode or see all of our Game of Thrones stories.

The 165 hours between each Game of Thrones episode are just as entertaining as the hour we get each week, if not more. Each week, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff plant seeds that blossom into Reddit threads, Facebook yarn boards, and fodder for our own wild "what if?" discussions. And the show indulges its conspiracists: teasing the "Tower of Joy" reveal, the basis for the long-standing R + L = J theory, is borderline evil.

In "No One," the eighth episode of Thrones Season 6, Weiss and Benioff quit toying with the dot-connecting obsessives. There were no big twists or character deaths, but it was revelatory all the same, the dramatic version of ripping a bandage off shrouded wounds. On Game of Thrones, what's not going to happen is as important as what is. Here's what we can finally put to rest (and how it changes the game):

Related

related

'Game of Thrones' Recap: Is Everyone Headed to Winterfell?

related

The Crazy 'Game of Thrones' Theory That Could Resurrect a Fan Favorite

related

Sansa Will Definitely Die on 'Game of Thrones' This Season (Right?)
More From Beyond The Wall

related

Is This Long-Lost 'Game of Thrones' Favorite Returning to Land in Season 7?

related

Maisie Williams Teases Where 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Go

related

'Game of Thrones' Actors Are Already Losing Their Minds Over Next Season

related

The 'Game of Thrones' Creators Just Dropped Some Season 7 Secrets

related

'Game of Thrones' Recap: Is Everyone Headed to Winterfell?
The Mountain on game of thrones
HBO

Cleganebowl hype takes a pause

An anticipated showdown between the Mountain and the Hound, expected to take place during Cersei's "trial by combat" against the High Sparrow, is all but dead. This week, the born-again Tommen retired the practice on the basis that it really doesn't prove anything. OK, fair. But we, like most of the internet, dreamed of watching Gregor and Sandor Clegane bash in each other's skulls in what would be Thrones' most hulking battle.

It's possible we'll see "Cleganebowl" transplanted to another arena. Sandor is now in cahoots with the Brotherhood and seemingly on a path to the Great War against the White Walkers. But considering the overarching threats in that scenario, the Clegane brothers would most likely be allies before foes.

Beric Dondarrion on game of thrones
HBO

So long, Lady Stoneheart

Speaking of the Brotherhood, an appearance by Beric Dondarrion suggests that Lady Stoneheart, a resurrected, bloodythirsty version of Catelyn Stark intermittently seen in George R.R. Martin's books, won't be making it to television. Like Jon Snow, Beric is one of the few Thrones characters with the ability to come back to life, thanks to some love from the Lord of Light. This is established on the show -- recall the time Sandor bested Beric in a duel many moons ago -- and comes up again this episode when the Hound takes his vengeance on Lem Lemoncloak and pals.

But Beric being alive at this point in the story is a departure from the source material; in A Feast for Crows, Brienne discovers that the Robin Hood-like figure sacrificed his life to bring Catelyn back to life. If he's still around, that means Catelyn (who becomes known as Lady Stoneheart after her resurrection) isn't. When Thrones hammers home that Catelyn Stark is dead, dead, dead in the conversation between Jaime and Edmure Tully, it's also suggesting this theory is also dead, dead, dead.

The Waif stabs Arya on game of thrones
HBO

Arya is not the star of her own Fight Club

The internet pulled for the Faceless Men storyline to be more than it was. Arya becoming "Arya Bourne" wasn't enough; the gallery of masks were an arsenal of Chekhov's guns, sitting, waiting to be contorted for maximum surprise. Throughout Season 6, theorists have wondered if the whole Faceless Men organization was too good to be true. Maybe Arya was caught in her own mind. Maybe Jaqen and the Waif were constructions of her shattered mind. Maybe every scene where she struggled to survive her blindness was just her falling deeper and deeper into a psychotic spell. NOPE. It was all real, and now Arya's headed back to Westeros. But good thinking, internet.

Syrio Forel is not that guy behind the Waif

A favorite bit of theory fodder: Arya's Season 1 mentor, the master Braavosi swordfighter named Syrio Forel, returned to message boards everywhere when a curly-haired man appeared behind the Waif in a recent promo photo. Super incorrect -- so incorrect, that maybe it's time to put "Syrio Forel returns" to rest (even though we technically never saw him die)? How many characters can Thrones really bring back?

Qyburn and Cersei on game of thrones
HBO

One rumor that is true, however...

"No One" wasn't a total bust for imaginative Thrones viewers. What was Qyburn referring to when he told Cersei an "old rumor you told me about" was "something more"? Of course we have a theory.

Think back a few episodes to the flashback Bran had as he fled the weirwood tree, with the Three-Eyed Raven's knowledge half-downloaded into his mind. The Stark wunderkind had a vision of Jaime murdering the Mad King, along with glimpses of an inferno of green wildfire engulfing King's Landing.

Westeros history tells us the latter never actually happened. The Mad King told his underlings to fetch every gallon of wildfire they could get their hands on, so that he could enact an insane plan to self-immolate and transform into a dragon, but Jaime put an end to that before it even started. But what if that wildfire is still there? And what if that's what Qyburn and his little birds found out? And what if, to avert the High Sparrow's judgment at her upcoming trial, Cersei burns it all down?

Yes, "No One" cleared a portion of Game of Thrones' board -- but what's next? We're still waiting for that "Tower of Joy" scene...

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. Find him on Twitter: @misterpatches.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Beyond The Wall

related

READ MORE
The Perfect 'Game of Thrones' Character for Each State
Beyond the Wall

related

READ MORE
Davos From 'Game of Thrones' Tells Us Everything He Can About Season 6
Beyond the Wall

related

READ MORE
7 Theories on Who Sansa Stark Wrote That Letter To
Beyond the Wall

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like