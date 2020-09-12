How Dan Levy and Kaitlyn Dever Filmed 'Coastal Elites' from Home

When Schitt's Creek star and creator Dan Levy was first approached to star in what would become HBO's Coastal Elites, a not-quite movie featuring a series of high-profile actors doing monologues about COVID and politics, it was envisioned as a stage production for the Public Theater in New York. At that point, it didn't work with Levy's schedule. Then the pandemic happened and plans changed. The play became a TV special, and Levy was free. "The fact that it came around, and to be perfectly honest, that it wasn't going to be performed in front of an entire theater full of people was very enticing," he says.

The segments in Coastal Elites, written by New Yorker essayist Paul Rudnick, operate as both a chronicle of pandemic anxieties and an anti-Trump rallying cry. Bette Midler starts things off as a woman who gets in a fight with a MAGA-hat wearer. Issa Rae plays a childhood friend of Ivanka's. Sarah Paulson leads a "mindful meditation." Levy plays Mark, an actor talking to his therapist about going on auditions to play a gay superhero and the pressures that come with that.

"I think being a gay actor, I think every queer actor I know has been in a situation where they have been asked to caricature who they are for the sake of a TV show or a movie, and it's a tricky place to find yourself because unless you are wildly successful and don't need the work or have the ability to pick and choose your work, you don't have that choice," Levy says.