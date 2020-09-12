How Dan Levy and Kaitlyn Dever Filmed 'Coastal Elites' from Home
The HBO special is a series of monologues from the likes of Dan Levy, Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Paulson, and others.
When Schitt's Creek star and creator Dan Levy was first approached to star in what would become HBO's Coastal Elites, a not-quite movie featuring a series of high-profile actors doing monologues about COVID and politics, it was envisioned as a stage production for the Public Theater in New York. At that point, it didn't work with Levy's schedule. Then the pandemic happened and plans changed. The play became a TV special, and Levy was free. "The fact that it came around, and to be perfectly honest, that it wasn't going to be performed in front of an entire theater full of people was very enticing," he says.
The segments in Coastal Elites, written by New Yorker essayist Paul Rudnick, operate as both a chronicle of pandemic anxieties and an anti-Trump rallying cry. Bette Midler starts things off as a woman who gets in a fight with a MAGA-hat wearer. Issa Rae plays a childhood friend of Ivanka's. Sarah Paulson leads a "mindful meditation." Levy plays Mark, an actor talking to his therapist about going on auditions to play a gay superhero and the pressures that come with that.
"I think being a gay actor, I think every queer actor I know has been in a situation where they have been asked to caricature who they are for the sake of a TV show or a movie, and it's a tricky place to find yourself because unless you are wildly successful and don't need the work or have the ability to pick and choose your work, you don't have that choice," Levy says.
The Coastal Elites narrative eventually circles back to Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever as Shannon, a nurse from Wyoming who comes to New York to help during the height of the pandemic. "I felt completely honored to take on that kind of role, and also very scared that I was going to do it wrong," Dever says. She consulted with her cousin, a nurse in Arizona, for research.
Filming in quarantine offered its own set of challenges. After Dever got tested, a small crew came to set up camera, sound, and lighting in the guest house she lives in at her parents' home. When filming, she would do a take and then consult with Rudnick and director Jay Roach via computer. She ended up doing eight or nine versions.
But the unusual circumstances also allowed the actors to shape their characters as they saw fit. Dever, to cultivate the look of wearing an N95 mask all day, slept in goggles. Levy decided that Mark would be showing some chest hair. "I would never wear the leather bracelets that Mark wears," he says. "That was a choice that I felt like was really special to him -- and several actors I know."
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.