The 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Trailer Brings More Karate Action to Netflix

When the first two seasons of Cobra Kai, which originally premiered on YouTube Premium, dropped on Netflix towards the end of August, the show quickly shot up the Netflix Top 10. For viewers who either skipped the show on YouTube or simply didn't know it existed, the punchy, clever reboot of the '80s classic The Karate Kid was the perfect summer surprise. Now that those new fans are all caught up, Season 3 looks like it will continue to complicate the central rivalry that drives the series.

Following a teaser, which hinted at Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) upcoming trip to Japan, the first official trailer gives us a better sense of what to expect from the third season and who will be returning. There are plenty of familiar faces—Johnny (William Zabka) is helping Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) on the path to recovery after the brawl that ended the second season—along with some returning characters from the original film series, including Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) from 1986's The Karate Kid Part 2.

The trailer does not feature an appearance from Elisabeth Shue's Ali, but that doesn't necessarily mean she won't appear in the season. (The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, too.) Will Danny and Johnny put aside their differences? You'll have to wait until the third season arrives on Netflix on January 8 to find out.