'CODA' Is the Sundance Movie People Will Be Discussing All Year

I don't want to actually describe the moment in the Sundance Film Festival opening night selection CODA that made me start to heave cathartic sobs because that would be a spoiler, but it's a doozy. In that one instance, writer-director Sian Heder uses a cinematic technique to take the audience inside the world of her characters during a climatic school concert. From there through the end of her film, I couldn't stop sobbing.

Those tears are likely one of the reasons CODA has emerged as the most discussed film of this year's virtual festival. IThe movie, a remake of the 2014 French comedy-drama La Famille Bélier, sold to Apple TV+ for $25 million, a sum that beats last year's record sale of Palm Springs to Hulu and Neon. It has earned rave reviews and is already the source of some critical backlash. The title CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults, a label that belongs to protagonist Ruby Rossi, played by Emilia Jones. Ruby is the only hearing member of her coastal-Massachusetts-based family, and has acted for most of her life as their interpreter, at home, in public, and on the fishing boat staffed by her father Frank (Troy Kotsur) and brother Leo (Daniel Durant). The Rossis are an irreverent, loving bunch. Frank and Ruby's mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin) are still horny for one another after all these years, much to Ruby's embarrassment.

At school, Ruby has been an outcast, teased for how she spoke as a child or for smelling like fish when coming straight from working on the boat. But she loves to sing and signs up for choir where the music teacher Bernardo (Eugenio Derbez) finds she has a gorgeous voice and pushes her to audition for Berklee College of Music. This coincides with a business crisis for her family, to whom her newfound passion is foreign. Jackie is almost insulted that Ruby would choose to pursue something that her mother cannot experience, while worrying at the same time that Ruby could very well be an untalented musician and she would never know the difference.