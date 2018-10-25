Liam Neeson Drives the Snowplow of Justice in the Darkly Funny 'Cold Pursuit' Trailer

It's not every day we receive a trailer for a movie about a snowplow-driving Liam Neeson on the hunt for a band of killers across the icy Rocky Mountains that is also a black comedy/gang movie sendup, but here we are.
Cold Pursuit, previously titled Hard Powder, stars Neeson as Nels "Mr. Plow" Coxman, a real standup normal dude who keeps the roads clear during the snowy months and is married to Laura Dern. One day, the cops show up at his doorstep to bring him the news that his son has been found dead, apparently of a drug overdose. "Kyle wasn't a druggie," he says. "Sorry, but all the parents say that," the mortician replies. Bleak.
Convinced that his son was actually murdered by a gang, Coxman enlists the help of a friend who Knows Things to find his son's killers: drug traffickers who all have fun, little gangster nicknames -- Tom Bateman is the head honcho "Viking" -- and somehow run a successful operation out of the Rockies. It's up to Neeson's snowplow driver to quickly become a cold-blooded killer so he can take out the bad guys one by one and avenge his family. Also explode a bunch of stuff, drop some tree trunks on a car, and parachute to safety. Normal Rocky Mountain living.
Cold Pursuit, directed by Hans Petter Moland, is actually a remake of the 2014 Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance (available on Netflix!), also directed by Hans Petter Moland. It stars Stellan Skarsgard and Kristofer Hivju -- a.k.a. Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones -- and has essentially the same plot, except Skarsgard's character in it is named Nils Dickman, not Nels Coxman. You get it, right?
