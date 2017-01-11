Every Movie Poster You Find in a College Dorm

For most people, college is a time of transformation. Maybe in high school you were one person, but now, miles away from home and with a shower caddy in your hand, you are free to create an entirely new identity based on the cool things you like. The easiest way to communicate your superior taste to your peers is to plaster your walls with posters, but not just any posters: movie posters.

Maybe in high school you were the type of person who loved Transformers, Harry Potter, High School Musical, and Twilight. That's baby shit now. College is when you step up your poster game with decorations that clearly state, "I am a worldly adult human with discriminating taste." Of course, that's not what most posters actually mean. Let's take a trip down memory lane and figure out what your friends' wall decorations actually reveal.