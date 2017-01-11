10 Insanely Creepy Comic-Book Supervillains

After David Tennant's dark turn as the mind-controlling Kilgrave on Netflix’s Jessica Jones, Season 2 of Netflix's Daredevil (now streaming) may seem a little tame on the villain front.

Sure, there's an army of ninjas called the Hand, which can occasionally revive the dead; a vigilante named the Punisher, who murders criminals to avenge the death of his family; and a beautiful assassin named Elektra with ties to Daredevil's Matt Murdock: all plenty of fun, but a snooze compared to Kilgrave, or even Daredevil's first-season big bad, Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Comic books -- and the increasing number of movies and TV shows based on them -- have given us plenty of supervillains who are sadomasochists with a taste for cosplay, but not all of the genre's bad guys have been mind-controlling monsters (though wait until you meet the Mandrill).