'Silicon Valley' Actors Revealed the Truth Behind That Horse Sex Scene

If you watch HBO's start-up comedy Silicon Valley, there's probably one scene that's lingered in your mind since the show season three finale in June. You know the part: Pied Piper founder Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) approaches new CEO Jack Barker (Stephen Tobolowsky) at a barn to discuss a business deal, and suddenly, WOW OK, those are two horses having sex. It's hard to forget -- and, apparently, the actors on the show feel the same way!

During yesterday's Silicon Valley panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the show's producers and stars gathered to relive and hopefully heal from the trauma of filming that harrowing sequence. Thankfully IndieWire was on the scene to report the following revelation: though the horse sex was real, Middleditch's reaction was the result of his impressive pretending-to-watch-horses-have-sex acting skills.