Eddie Murphy Comes to America Again in the 'Coming 2 America' Trailer

After 33 years and a delay thanks to the pandemic, the creatively titled Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America, is finally almost here. The first teaser briefly sets up what you need to know about the plot: Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem of Zamunda is preparing to become king following the death of his father (James Earl Jones), but there's a hitch. Apparently, he has a son back in America, so it's time to go on another trip with his faithful friend, Arsenio Hall's Semmi.

From there we just get essentially a cast list. Shari Headley and James Earl Jones are back from the 1988 original, but Murphy and director Craig Brewer have added a stacked assortment of all stars to the mix, including Tracy Jordan, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Teyana Taylor, and Wesley Snipes. And don't worry, just as they did the original, Murphy and Hall will be doing double (sometimes triple) duty via prosthetics to play other familiar characters, such as those old guys at the barbershop and Randy Watson, who may very well ask you once again to give it for his band, Sexual Chocolate.

Coming 2 America hits Amazon Prime on March 5.