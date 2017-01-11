Conan O'Brien and Elijah Wood Battle the Epic Boredom of 'Final Fantasy XV'

The Final Fantasy video games have long been known for their sweeping story lines, immersive battles, and seemingly endless strings of side quests -- fittingly, fans dedicate an obscene amount of hours to these RPGs. (True life: much of my grade-school experience can be summed up as Final Fantasy X.) Conan O'Brien was not prepared for the tedium that comes with such a time investment when he invited Elijah Wood on his show earlier this week for a "Clueless Gamer" segment.

As you'll see in the clip above, the duo hilariously digs into all the wrong elements of the franchise's latest installment, Final Fantasy XV -- including a mission that involves pushing a broken car and another in which characters stare at a dress -- before they confront some of the people who worked on the game. The whole thing really is like watching a 21st-century Samuel Beckett play unfold. Thank God for the chocobos.