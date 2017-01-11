Entertainment

Conan O'Brien and Elijah Wood Battle the Epic Boredom of 'Final Fantasy XV'

Team Coco/YouTube

The Final Fantasy video games have long been known for their sweeping story lines, immersive battles, and seemingly endless strings of side quests -- fittingly, fans dedicate an obscene amount of hours to these RPGs. (True life: much of my grade-school experience can be summed up as Final Fantasy X.) Conan O'Brien was not prepared for the tedium that comes with such a time investment when he invited Elijah Wood on his show earlier this week for a "Clueless Gamer" segment.

As you'll see in the clip above, the duo hilariously digs into all the wrong elements of the franchise's latest installment, Final Fantasy XV -- including a mission that involves pushing a broken car and another in which characters stare at a dress -- before they confront some of the people who worked on the game. The whole thing really is like watching a 21st-century Samuel Beckett play unfold. Thank God for the chocobos.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment and repped Kimahri Ronso hard. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

