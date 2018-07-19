Watch Conan's Batman Get Completely Humiliated by Marvel Superheroes

Poor Batman. The guy's getting so sick of that grimdark DCEU he's considering committing treason -- i.e., jumping over to Team Marvel. And we don't blame him! Who wouldn't want to exchange perpetual rain showers for sunshine, bat-turd-covered headquarters for something a little cleaner, and goofy movie posters for... well, you get it.
Anyway, that's the gist of this Conan sketch, which has the late-night night host (and some familiar faces!) parodying the superhero worlds in light of San Diego Comic Con. You'd think the Dark Knight, that master tactician, would have a good plan to infiltrate Marvel's lunch table... or to at least come up with better disses. But no, as you'll see, he gets a little Mean Girls'd. After all, he is, and forever will be, a sad, sad Bat. Come for his pain, stay for a certain sidekick's mic drops.
