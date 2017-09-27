Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

Team Coco/YouTube

Best way to subvert those inane late-night games? Kidnap one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars and do even more nothing!

"We're gonna do Carpool Karaoke, right?" Tom Cruise asks, giddily hopping into a car for a segment with Conan O'Brien. Sadly, no. They're not getting coffee and talking about comedy either. Instead, what's going to happen is they're going to drive around London. Quietly. Hell yeah.

That crazy Jack Nicholson story you had? That new movie American Made? No one freaking cares, Tom. It's time to go back to basics and just drive. As Conan quips, what you're about to experience "is a whole new level."

