How Netflix's 'Concrete Cowboy' Brought the Story of Philly Horseback Riders to Life

The new Netflix film Concrete Cowboy is at its best when it is focused less on its plot than on its visually stunning documentation of the culture of Black cowboys in Philadelphia. The film, which stars Idris Elba and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, tells the story of a teenager, Cole (McLaughlin), who is sent by his exhausted mother to live with his father, Harp (Elba), a leader of the Fletcher Street Stables community in Philly. While Cole initially turns up his nose at the horses—one of whom is living in the room where he is supposed to sleep—he eventually starts to grow into maturity when he accepts the past-time and learns from it.

Director Ricky Staub concludes his movie with testimony from some of the real life riders who acted on screen, among them Jamil Prattis, who plays the role of wheelchair-bound Paris, coaching Cole on how to clean out stalls. It's footage that almost makes you wish Staub had spent less time on the fictional narrative and more with the people who are living with the horses on a day-to-day basis.

Even though Concrete Cowboy is based on a fictional novel called Ghetto Cowboy by G. Neri, it's entirely rooted in the actual struggles and passions of the equestrian community in the city, which has already been covered by the likes of This American Life and The Atlantic. (A photo essay featured in the latter publication features Prattis.) As Concrete Cowboy accurately documents, the barns in that North Philly location have been the subject of frequent coverage and occasional controversy over the years. Notably, in 2008, the city and the Pennsylvania SPCA raided and ultimately tore down some of the Fletcher Street facilities in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood of the city, charging that the horses were unsafe, a claim that owners disputed.