That Time Corinne From 'The Bachelor' Did Neck Stretches in a 2 Chainz Video

The Bachelor's Corinne -- noted nap lover, Frasier watcher, and cow-hating quote generator -- keeps getting more and more interesting. Barstool Sports earlier this week unearthed the music video for Juicy J, 2 Chainz, and Tha Joker's "Zip & A Double Cup," a 2011 song about getting "high as fuck" that features a very convincing (though unconfirmed, as her reps declined to comment) cameo of someone who looks a lot like the explosive reality show villain.

Surprised? You should be! This is the woman who once said, "I don't do well in dancing; I have very bad short-term memory." Yeah, right. According to her Explore Talent model page, Corinne has also appeared in vids for such artists as Pitbull, Akon, Ace Hood, DJ Khaled, and Lil Jon. And in the clip above, she seemingly appears at the 1:46 mark to slay some neck rolls, her pals watching in awe, thinking, Wait, I once heard those were bad for you, and whispering, "Should we stop her?"