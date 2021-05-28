Just How Evil Is Cruella in Disney's 'Cruella'?

That's the thing about Cruella; the impulse to center a project on her is understandable. First of all, she looks great. Second, it's a juicy role for an actress who's eager to ham it up. But if you're trying to humanize her, the source material doesn't give you a lot to work with. This is a lady who wants to murder adorable dogs, at least later in life. That's irredeemable.

"I'd like to think there's no boundaries with her," director Craig Gillespie told me in an interview. "She's been under a lot of emotional duress to get to the point she's gotten to. My hope is when we end this movie, she's still unsettled." Unsettled enough to want to take 101 Dalmatians and turn them into a coat? "Self destruction is probably well on the table," Gillespie said. I followed up: "What about puppy destruction? Is that on the table?" He answered: "That may all be part of the same formula. I don't know yet."

Disney's latest live-action take on old animated IP digs into the backstory of one of the company's most fabulous villains: Cruella de Vil of 101 Dalmatians . Try to make much sense of the origin story in Cruella, the new film starring Emma Stone as the titular vampy bad gal, and you'll find your mind reeling. Instead, enjoy it as a riff on All About Eve and/or The Devil Wears Prada featuring Stone as a wannabe Vivienne Westwood in 1970s London and Emma Thompson as the Charles James-inspired courtier called the Baroness who takes her under her wing, and you'll have a great time. But even after watching over two hours of wondrous costumes and wigs, I was left with a major question: Does this Cruella de Vil also want to kill innocent little Dalmatian puppies?

Of course, Cruella makes a valiant effort to reframe its heroine's relationship to canines. In an extended flashback that opens the movie, the girl known as Estella—"Cruella" is a moniker she adopts later—takes a scrappy street pup named Buddy under her wing. Buddy is a loyal friend to Estella, and eventually joins in her in London running pickpocketing schemes along with her cronies Horace (Paul Walter Hauser) and Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace's chihuahua Wink. But Dalmatians are not so kind. Young Estella watches as three Dalmatians belonging to the Baroness charge at her mother and kill her.

"Very early on, we set up her hatred for the Dalmatians," Gillespie said. "What I love is we introduce these new characters with Wink and Buddy and there's humanity in this." Gillespie was adamant that the dogs in the film not feel like "animated characters," despite the fact that he used plenty of CGI to bring them to life.

But backing up to the Dalmatians: Does Cruella hate them enough for what they've done to want to kill them? Gillespie wanted the audience to think that she might. In a climactic fashion show sequence, Cruella steps out in a coat that, yup, resembles Dalmatian fur. The Baroness immediately assumes that her nemesis skinned her beloved dogs. "I want that doubt in there," Gillespie said. Eventually, you learn that, thank goodness, the Baroness's trio, who are actually quite sweet in the right context, are still barking. Still, as a dog lover, I acknowledge that my heart was in my throat for most of the running time, worried something terrible would befall the animals. Sure, it's a Disney movie, but Cruella is thematically adult enough—it is rated PG-13, after all—that you almost believe it's going to go there.

But Gillespie and the team of writers that worked on the screenplay—including The Favourite's Tony McNamara—play it coy with Cruella's murderous edge. She's not actually a killer (of humans or dogs) in this take, but she might get there some day soon. So what does that mean in context with the mid-credits tag, where Cruella sends her old school pal Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and the Baroness' former lawyer Roger (Kavyan Novak)—a.k.a. the protagonists from 101 Dalmatians—puppies named Perdita and Pongo? Is she making a love match? Or is she breeding for slaughter? Or is it just a way of threading in more of Disney's intellectual property?

"To Disney's credit, they have such a huge fanbase there are certain moments that are worth having touchstones to," Gillespie said. "It's not that much that we need to lean into with Cruella because there's so little known about her." Gillespie is already having conversations about a potential sequel, he said. It's still early, but maybe then he'll decide how evil Cruella really is.