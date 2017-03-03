The 100 Craziest Celebrity Rumors of All Time

14. Jay Z and Rihanna had an affair

This is a rumor-within-a-rumor -- the Inception of rumors -- that will never die, thanks to Hova playing an instrumental role in Rihanna's early career. Some say the singer herself made up the rumor to get more popular. Some believe that Beyoncé's song "Ring the Alarm" is about Rihanna, even though her father issued a statement denying it. And, of course, there are those that think that Solange Knowles was beating up on Jay in that infamous elevator clip because they had run into Rihanna. It sure is a juicy story.

13. Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi hated each other so much, they needed green screen to film their final scene

Margulies and Panjabi played besties on The Good Wife for years, but a few seasons into its run, their respective characters, Alicia and Kalinda, stopped sharing scenes together. Accusations started swirling it was because the actresses couldn't stand each other. When Panjabi filmed her final scene on the series with Margulies, it was revealed the two filmed it separately and had it stitched together in post-production. Margulies said that the feud is just gossip and that Panjabi was filming her other show, The Fall, and couldn't make it back to the set. Panjabi, who won't comment about the rift publicly, did get on Twitter to correct Margulies that The Fall wasn't in production when the finale was filmed. Oh snap!