The 25 Scariest 'Real Housewives' Moments of All Time

22. Taylor Armstrong vs. cotton candy (Beverly Hills)

Sometimes the scariest things are everyday acts that are just exaggerated. Take Taylor Armstrong attempting to eat cotton candy with her monstrous lips. It should seem quotidian, but there's something about the way she does it that makes it look like a Venus flytrap has just swallowed every insect in the entire world all at once.

21. Kimberly's prom (Beverly Hills)

As a veteran of Escape to Witch Mountain and other creepy classics, Beverly Hills' resident Baby Jane, Kim Richards, should know a thing or two about frightening people. But it's when she's not even trying that she's at her most petrifying. When her daughter Kimberly was going to the prom, Kim was caught in the background making chicken salad with her bare hands and then staring out through the blinds in a way that reads less like "concerned mother" and more "I'm about to cut up your entire family."