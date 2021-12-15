The Creepiest Caves in Movie History

The Peruvian temple in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

If you're a cave pedant, please skip this blurb. There are plenty of moments in Indiana Jones that might not literally take place in caves, but, on an aesthetic (or maybe even philosophical) level, these are cave scenes. For example, are the catacombs in Indiana Jone and the Last Crusade, where Harrison Ford must confront a mountain of rats and hide underneath an overturned coffin, actually caves? What about the windowless titular Temple of Doom? We'll leave those questions to the actual archeologists. The best "feels like a cave scene" scene in the Indy series comes right at the beginning of Raiders of the Lost Ark when our hero must outrun a giant boulder that crashes after him. Again, technically, he's in what appears to be an above-ground temple. But the image of the boulder rolling after him is cave-core through and through.