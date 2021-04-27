Entertainment Breaking Down All the Twisty Possibilities in Freeform's 'Cruel Summer' Who is lying in this game of teenage psychological warfare?

On Freeform's Cruel Summer, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) goes from a sweet 15 year old who likes riding bikes and hanging out at the mall with her friends to the most hated girl in America in just two years. The new teen series, created by Bert V. Royal (Easy A) and executive produced by Jessica Biel (The Sinner), examines how teenage girls must figure out their own identities and how they fit into the world—and the way the world weaponizes them for it—in a juicy, twist-filled manner. Set over three summers in '93, '94, and '95, Cruel Summer follows two teenage girls and the melodrama that unfolds between them when one, hometown hero Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), goes missing and returns home a year later with allegations that another, her outcast classmate Jeanette, saw her while she was abducted and didn't report it. While Kate was gone, Jeanette combed out her hair, went to the mall for some butterfly clips and crop tops, and slid right into Kate's clique. It's as addicting and intriguing as small-town gossip that catches fire, and a rare gem of a teen series that still manages to tackle trauma and the way society can vilify young woman for their emotional complexities well. The thriller hinges on a mystery that feels like it could never be solved, with the way teenagers keep secrets and wield lies. Jumping from time periods, clues to the truth are dropped left and right, and the idea of who is really a victim is constantly changing. So as you wait for the next episode of Cruel Summer to air on Freeform on Tuesdays, before it hits Hulu the next day, we're breaking down what really seems to have happened in Skylin, Texas—because waiting for more of this show can seriously feel like waiting for the dial-up.

Kate is lying and never saw Jeanette The simplest explanation for the allegations at hand is that Kate never saw Jeanette at all and she made it up to get back at Jeanette for "taking over her life." That could be the case, as it wasn't until she returned home that she found out Jeanette was now dating Jamie, who was her boyfriend at the time she went missing. That's not to mention how Jeanette started hanging out with all of Kate's friends, as if nothing had ever happened, and dressing like her. Her jealousy could fuel a rumor about Jeanette's alleged negligence, but doesn't seem like she was stewing on the idea after returning home. You know, considering Jamie (Froy Gutierrez) violently hit Jeanette as soon as Kate was found, as if she had just told him the allegations. Basically, it seems like that's what the show wants fans to think at first—as if this is a sadistic version of teenage psychological war games. Jeanette's necklace is false evidence The biggest piece of evidence that Kate has to back up her claim is that she found Jeanette's necklace that her friends got her for her 15th birthday and handed it over to the police. It is possible, though, that Kate could have picked up another at the mall by the time she went to the cops. It was only $7. Plus, if Kate saw Jeanette in what she guesses was December, it's very likely that Jeanette locked that "cheap" necklace up in her jewelry box by then if she started hanging out with Jamie shortly after Kate disappeared.

Kate is lying about something else One of the biggest holes in the argument that Kate didn't see Jeanette is that she admitted in the chatroom for survivors of kidnappings she frequents that she wasn't being totally truthful. At first, it instantly makes you think she's referring to seeing Jeanette, but she could've been referencing something else. Something that might've struck you at the end of episode 2 is that Kate is wearing a red dress when she appears to be taken and held captive in Martin Harris' (Blake Lee) basement—but she's wearing a green and white one when they first meet on the street after her family's party in '93. She told the authorities that she and Mr. Harris didn't know each other prior to her abduction, but it could be that they did have some sort of relationship. If that's the case, it's very possible that Mr. Harris groomed and manipulated her into being close to him in some way before kidnapping her. So, if that is what she is being untruthful about—which could make sense if she's wrestling with feelings of shame—it still leaves open the question whether or not she spotted Jeanette.

Jeanette did see Kate Right now, what's stacked against Jeanette is that Kate found her necklace… and the fact that, well, maybe she didn't want Kate to ruin her new life as Miss Popular. Jeanette is shown to be quite self-absorbed in '94 and vindictive in '95 (albeit the entire country supposedly hates her), so maybe Kate was telling the truth all along. Kate saw someone else Kate seems insistent that she saw Jeanette, but could she have seen someone like Jeanette's former BFF Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith)? Maybe at some point Jeanette gave Mallory the necklace she gifted her back and that's why Kate found it. It might be a stretch, but Mallory is rather hateful of Kate and was so infuriated when Jeanette became just like her, as if maybe Kate abandoned her, too. Whatever the case is with Mallory, she seems to holding a lot of anger which might have gotten her involved in something. Jeanette was in Mr. Harris' house… but doesn't realize she saw Kate If you recall the first episode when Jeanette and her friends were playing hide-and-seek in what became Mr. Harris' house, she went into the then-empty basement and found walls of mirrors. There was a door next to them—so perhaps those mirrors are actually two-way mirrors, and Kate saw Jeanette from one side, but Jeanette never saw Kate. That would be dramatic, but it would certainly explain the confusion and fact that both parties stands by their claims. Whether that's what happened or not, the fact that Kate (maybe) saw Jeanette at all begs the question why she was at Mr. Harris' at all. Maybe he was manipulating her in some way, too. People do have very different trauma responses—and it's possible that both the girls are questioning if they're at fault for something, even if they're not.

