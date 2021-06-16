Everything We Know About 'Cruel Summer' Season 2

Considering Season 1 wrapped up with a shocking finale , it's fair to wonder whether there's even more truth to come to light in the teen series. Before you unlock your Password Journal and start theorizing about what's to come of the show, we're breaking down everything we know about Season 2 of Cruel Summer.

Ever since Pretty Little Liars went off the air, Freeform was looking for a hit series. Then Cruel Summer came along in spring 2021, and hooked viewers week-to-week with its addictive mystery filled with holes. The show, created by Bert V. Royal (Easy A) with Tia Napolitano (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy) as showrunner and executive produced by Jessica Biel, follows the mystery that shakes a small Texas town in the early '90s when beloved high school girl Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) goes missing, and the allegations that arise when another, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), proves to be connected to the case. With the complex way the series revealed the truth of the situation across three timelines, the many secrets explored throughout, and its focus on how teenage girls are perceived and vilified, Cruel Summer captured a faithful audience curious about what really went down between Jeanette and Kate.

What will Cruel Summer Season 2 be about?

Here's where things get confusing. Season 1 ended with a massive cliffhanger, revealing Jeanette broke into Martin Harris' house on another occasion that she never mentioned, and although she didn't see Kate, she heard her yelling for help from the basement. It definitely calls for more answers regarding how deep in Jeanette is as a status-obsessed teenage sociopath. Season 2 could follow that—or it could go in different direction entirely.

When the show was renewed in June 2021, Deadline reported that there's talk of turning the series into an anthology. They reported that Freeform President Tara Duncan is still waiting on hearing the showrunners' ideas for the second season, but "admitted that it could feature a new story with the same cast or, in anthology form, use the device of two points of view using multiple timelines with a new group." The anthology form has become popular in recent years, particularly with mystery series like The Sinner, True Detective, and Fargo, as well as the tactic to recycle the same cast in new roles, so it does seem very possible that's the direction the show could take. If that was the case, it's of course totally up in the air what it will be about. It could be from two different actors' perspectives, instead of Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt; it could jump to a different decade for another period piece; it could get even darker and take on another kind of crime. Anything's game, but you can certainly expect round two to continue to dive into issues pressing teens, and unfold in an addictive way.

Although, if you're still fixated on what really happened in the Jeanette and Kate case, it is still possible that we'll head back to Skylin again. Deadline noted "the mystery could return with a new story with the same characters and actors." If that's where Season 2 decides to go, it'll likely dive into when it was that Jeanette broke into Martin Harris' in '94 in Season 1's final scene. On one hand, it did look like summertime, so Jeanette could've been who sent the tip to the authorities that Kate was at Martin's house. The show never totally clarified how the police knew to look into him as a suspect—especially after a year's worth of investigation. If that's what happened, perhaps Jeanette thought it would lead to her friendship with Kate and make her a local hero—not realizing that Kate would deem her an enemy and announce the allegations against her when she was released, which would explain why she always kept that break-in a secret.

Although, on the other hand, that moment confirmed that Jeanette really did have a dark side all along and—especially if she found out where Kate was when she was reigning as Miss Popular in spring/summer '94—didn't want her to return to take back her place in their social group. If that's what happened and the truth came out in Season 2, a whole new frenzy would erupt and Jeanette would likely return to her title as "Most Hated Girl in America." The end of Season 1 showed how much Jeanette loved being glorified and given the spotlight on The Marsha Bailey Show, so if she doesn't want her reputation tampered with again, we could see her go to extreme lengths to protect it.

If the show did return to Skylin, the Jeanette cliffhanger might only be a portion of the season. It's possible Jeanette could try to press charges against Mallory, who also sort of, you know, ruined her life by keeping quiet. Or, probably more likely, another mystery would take the town by storm. It sounded like Martin Harris had a history of abusive behavior that could come to light, or maybe something else affects the characters. Everybody sure does seem to have a lot of secrets.