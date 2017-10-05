Netflix Users Won't be Able to See the 'Cult of Chucky' Post-Credits Scene

Cult of Chucky is one big reunion. Don Mancini's latest sends the franchise's main characters (Chucky, Andy, Tiffany, Nica) to a mental hospital, where storylines intersect and the cinematic universe gets a nice update. It's all a bit of a trip. And if you stick around past the ending and after the credits, you'll see another familiar face, one who helps tee up yet another sequel.
The bad news: This is a DVD-only scene. In other words, anyone watching on Netflix (probably most people) won't have access to the post-credits magic.
The movie picks up after Curse of Chucky, Nica having been sent to the aforementioned mental hospital for allegedly murdering the last remaining members of her family. To start, things resemble the what's-true-what's-not paranoia of Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island -- until Chucky returns with the ability to occupy multiple vessels at once. His new voodoo spell surprises Nica and Andy Barclay, the original Child's Play protagonist who returned at the end of Curse to thwart the original Chucky and hold him captive.
After learning Chucky can possess multiple dolls at once, Andy heads to the mental hospital to help Nica. Things don't go according to plan. Our wannabe hero ends up locked in a padded cell, and one of the Chuckys escapes the hospital in Nica's body. It looks like all hope is lost -- until the sting, which very quickly shows Christine Elise back as Kyle, dressed in all black, entering Andy's cabin to continue torturing the original Chucky head. What does it mean for the sequel?
"I hope I've set the precedent that I don't do anything cavalierly," Mancini told us over the phone. "Like in Curse of Chucky, just having that little taste of Andy [after the credits]? Well, now we have a pretty decent main course of Andy in this one. So goes it with Kyle [whom we last saw in Child's Play 2], with this movie."
You can catch Cult now on Netflix, but you'll miss Kyle's cheeky tease if you don't pony up for the Blu-ray, DVD, or Digital release's unrated cut. "The fight's not over," Mancini added. "Chucky has the upper hand now. Andy's locked in that room, in that padded cell. So I think Chucky, in the form of that doll, is just biding his time. It's sort of like Catherine Tramell at the end of Basic Instinct. You know, she's got Nick Curran in her bed and the ice pick under the bed, but she's gonna wait, because she doesn't have to hurry. That's what Chucky's doing. He's biding his time and savoring the moment, playing with his mouse before going in for the kill." Evidently, Kyle has her work cut out for her.
