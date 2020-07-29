Entertainment Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Cursed' Season 2 When will Nimue, Arthur, and Merlin return?

Netflix

With Netflix moving into the realm of big-budget fantasy TV, it was only a matter of time before the streaming service got around to King Arthur. Cursed, which is based on the novel by Thomas Wheeler and illustrated by the comic artist Frank Miller, tells the Once and Future King's story with a twist: instead of Arthur, the main character is the sorceress Nimue, the future Lady of the Lake and wielder of the Sword of Power. Season 1 has been one of Netflix's most popular shows in recent weeks after its debut, so it's only a matter of time before we get a Season 2 -- especially with the literal cliffhanger at the very end of the finale.

Has Cursed been renewed? Netflix hasn't officially renewed Cursed yet, which is to be expected, since the show only just debuted a few weeks ago. But, since it's so popular, we can probably expect an announcement in a month or so. Devon Terrell, who plays young Arthur on the show, told Radio Times that his portrayal of the character was "the beginning of a really long journey," while Katherine Langford, who plays Nimue, told Elle, "I'm trying not to spoil anything, but I feel like this [season] is really just the tip of the iceberg….There's a lot of talk about the sword this season, and I feel like it would be interesting to see just how deep Nimue's powers go and what kind of untapped power she has within."

When could we expect Season 2? Considering the state of entertainment productions right now, not anytime soon. We could possibly hope for something coming late 2021, but our money's on 2022 at the earliest.

Who will be in it? We can be safe in assuming that all the major players will be back, including Langford and Terrell, as well as Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (the Weeping Monk, who turns out to be quite an important character), Sebastian Armesto (Uther Pendragon), Lily Newmark (Nimue's friend Pym who joined the Vikings), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Arthur's sister Morgana), Peter Mullan (Father Carden), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), and Matt Stokoe (Sir Gawain).

What will Season 2 be about? Well, first of all (and spoilers if you haven't seen the finale yet), someone needs to fish Nimue out of that lake -- if that's even possible. The first season was based on one book, and so far Wheeler and Miller haven't released a follow-up. But Cursed doesn't seem like a one-time limited series either. If you watched Season 1, you know that Morgana is in the middle of her own personal crisis, after being told that she'll become the most powerful magic user in the land, testing her faith towards Nimue and those who follow her. Arthur still has a long way to go before he can be considered the king of anything, and there are still plenty of those pesky Red Paladins running around murdering the Fey. Plus, Lancelot and Percival, after revealing their true identities to each other, have gone off on their own, so who knows what they'll get up to in the meantime. And then there's the whole Sir Gawain and the Green Knight business to worry about.

Will there be any more Arthurian characters revealed? There are plenty more Round Table knights that haven't shown up in the show yet, as well as Lady Guinevere, a pivotal character in Arthurian legend, so we can expect at least a few more recognizable names in the coming seasons.

Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.