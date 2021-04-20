Netflix's 'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!' Puts Jamie Foxx Back in His Sitcom Element

Last summer, during the height of quarantine, Netflix did all of us a favor by bringing back some of the best Black sitcoms to ever hit TV, from Moesha and The Parkers to Girlfriends and One on One. To be able to revisit such beloved 30-minute shows helmed by Black actors and actresses was cathartic following the Black Lives Matter protests that were taking place across the country, but their newfound presence on Netflix also brought attention to the dearth of Black sitcoms since the '90s and early aughts.

Of course, there’s black-ish, but beyond ABC’s long-running show (and its spinoffs), there’s simply not a considerable selection of Black sitcoms to choose from. Last spring, Netflix threw its hat in the ring with #blackAF, the mockumentary sitcom created by Kenya Barris, and now, the streaming service has given viewers a more traditional take on the genre with Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Executive produced by Jamie Foxx, his daughter Corinne Foxx, The Jamie Foxx Show creator Bentley Kyle Evans, and director Ken Whittingham, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is a multi-cam sitcom inspired by Jamie and Corinne’s father-daughter relationship. Jamie Foxx assumes the role of Brian Dixon, and teenage actress Kyla-Drew plays his daughter, Sasha. The rest of the show’s cast is filled with familiar faces, including David Alan Grier (In Living Color), Porscha Coleman (The Parkers), Jonathan Kite (2 Broke Girls), Valente Rodriguez (George Lopez), and Heather Hemmens (If Loving You Is Wrong).

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’s main attraction is undoubtedly Jamie Foxx’s return to television after 25 years, and the magnetic multi-hyphenate gives it all he’s got. It really is a treat to see the Soul and Project Power star revisiting his roots, and ongoing gags like his new assortment of In Living Color-esque side characters as well as his signature expressions prove that Foxx is definitely still in his element in a sitcom format.