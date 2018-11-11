Pete Davidson Got Roasted Face-to-Face for His Bad Joke on 'SNL'

Last weekend, Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson really stepped in it by making a joke about the appearance of Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, a Republican congressional candidate on Texas' ballot for the midterm elections. During his "First Impressions" segment on Weekend Update, Davidson made some jokes about the appearances of some of the candidates running for office, some less funny than others.
"You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas, and not a hitman from a porno movie," Davidson said when Crenshaw's photo appeared onscreen (and after some weak protests of "Come on, man" from Michael Che). "I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever," Davidson said. Crenshaw was a Navy SEAL and wears an eyepatch because of an explosion that cost him an eye. He and many others weren't happy about the joke, prompting swift backlash across the internet and prompting SNL to issue Crenshaw a personal apology.
This weekend, Davidson was back on Weekend Update with a mea culpa, and actually managed to get Dan Crenshaw himself (and his Ariana Grande ringtone) to join him at the desk. Because of Davidson's poorly thought-out joke, he said, it's only fair that Crenshaw get the chance to take a few shots at Davidson's appearance -- which Crenshaw did, comparing the blue-haired SNL star to "a Troll doll with a tapeworm," "Martin Short in The Santa Clause 3," and "if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person."
Crenshaw ended his segment with an earnest Veterans Day message about taking time this weekend to connect with a veteran and appreciate the work of all of those serving to protect their fellow Americans, and even gave a mention to Davidson's father, a firefighter who died during the September 11 terrorist attacks.
