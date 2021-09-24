How Dan Stevens Programmed His Brain to Play a German Robot in 'I'm Your Man'

The British actor Dan Stevens had two different languages to embrace in his new film. For one, the robot rom-com I'm Your Man, released in select theaters this weekend, is a German production, entirely in German, which means that Stevens was tasked with tackling his first full-fledged leading role in that tongue. "They were looking for a non-German actor who spoke German who had that sense of otherness and foreignness but who could also get their head around—or their mouth around—the complex German required for the role," he says. But the character Stevens plays is not actually German. He's not actually anything. His first language is algorithm. He's a robot. "I never really wanted us to forget the machine," he says.

In Maria Schrader's shrewd comedy, a professor named Alma (Maren Eggert) is tasked with evaluating the functionality of a new technology, essentially an AI boyfriend portrayed with a calculated stiffness by Stevens. His name is Tom and he thinks he knows what Alma wants: Roses in the bathtub, grand romantic brunches. Alma, who studies Sumerian texts, rejects all of his stereotypical advances, and yet she ultimately connects with his desire to understand. The same way she probes ancient writings for poetry, he tries to comprehend the strange reality of being human.

"Her head is like 4,000 years in the past, she's got a really epic sense of the scope of humanity anyway. She's being forced to look at the immediate future of humanity and this possible android cohabitation," Stevens says. "And all the while I think as an audience you are forced to think about where are we? Where is the human race right now, and also just about the imperfections that really make up human relationships rather than perfection."