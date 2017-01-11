If you're a fan of Amy Schumer or Justin Bieber, Intel wants you to be extra careful online. The software company's McAfee security arm on Wednesday released its annual "most dangerous" celebrities list, which ranks actors, comedians, and musicians based on the likelihood that their search results will riddle your device with malware or viruses. Yes, this is a thing, and the Trainwreck star is this year's winner.

"Dangerous" in this context really means the intersection of super popular commodity and solid cybercriminal opportunity. As you'll see below, some of the findings make sense (Daniel Tosh, Miley Cyrus) and others ... maybe not as much (Carson Daly):